The Malayalam suspense thriller Rekhachithram is the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025.

From Kishkindha Kaandam to Iratta and from Anweshippin Kandethum to Kannur Squad, Malayalam cinema is where the best suspense thrillers are made in India. And the latest Malayalam crime thriller to astonish and surprise the audiences and critics is Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan-starrer Rekhachithram.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Malakkappara, Rekhachithram follows police inspector Vivek as he delves into a perplexing suicide case that takes him to a 40-year-old murder case. What begins as a straightforward investigation soon spirals into a mirage of secrets, leading him to a long-buried missing person's case tied to a mysterious film shoot.

Rekhachithram was released in the cinemas on January 9. Its gripping narrative, unexpected twists, and stellar performances earned it widespread critical acclaim. Made in just Rs 6 crore, the suspense thriller earned Rs 27 crore in India and grossed Rs 55 crore worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. It is rated 8.6 on IMDb.

Now, nearly after two months of its theatrical release, Rekhachithram is ready for its streaming release on Sony LIV on March 7. Talking about its OTT release, Asif Ali, who plays the lead character of Vivek, said in a statement, "This film keeps audiences guessing, blurring the lines between truth and deception in ways they won’t see coming. The overwhelming love it received in theatres was incredible, and I’m thrilled that more people will get to experience it on Sony LIV. Whether you're watching it for the first time or revisiting it, the suspense will grip you all over again."

Apart from Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan, the mystery crime thriller also stars Manoj K. Jayan, Siddique, Jagadish, Saikumar, Harisree Ashokan and Indrans in pivotal roles. Rekhachithram is directed by Jofin T. Chacko and produced by Venu Kunnappilly under his production house Kavya Film Company.