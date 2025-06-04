This actor was the original choice to play Emperor Akbar in K. Asif’s Mughal-e-Azam. However, his untimely death in 1949 forced the makers to shelve and later reshoot parts of the film. The project was revived years later and eventually released in 1960, with Prithviraj Kapoor taking over the role.

Born on July 24, 1906, in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh, Chandra Mohan was a towering presence in Hindi cinema during the 1930s and 1940s. Known for his striking grey eyes, powerful voice, and commanding screen presence, he quickly rose to fame and became one of the highest-paid actors of his time.

His cinematic journey began with V. Shantaram’s Amrit Manthan (1934), where his expressive eyes were the highlight of the film’s opening scene. His performance as Rajguru won widespread praise and set the stage for a successful career, especially in villainous and character roles.

Chandra Mohan delivered memorable performances as Emperor Jehangir in Pukar, Randhir Singh in Humayun, and Seth Laxmidas in Roti. Two of his final appearances were in Shaheed (1948), where he played Rai Bahadur Dwarka Nath, and as Ravana in Rambaan (1948). He was also the original choice to play Emperor Akbar in K. Asif's Mughal-e-Azam, but his death forced the filmmakers to recast and reshoot, delaying the film's release until 1960.

Despite his success and wealth, Chandra Mohan's personal life spiraled due to his addiction to alcohol and gambling. These struggles overshadowed his achievements and eventually left him destitute. He passed away on April 2, 1949, at the age of 42, in his Bombay home, Bilkha House, penniless and forgotten by many.

Chandra Mohan's story remains a haunting reminder of how fame and fortune can slip away, but his legacy as one of Indian cinema's finest early actors endures.