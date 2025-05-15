Audiences admired everything about her, from her grace to her signature hairstyle, which became so iconic that even today it's known as the 'Sadhana Cut.'

In the golden era of Indian cinema, natural beauty shone through its leading ladies from Madhubala to Meena Kumari, and Nargis to Mumtaz. Among them came an actress who stood out not just for her looks but also for her unique style.

Audiences admired everything about her, from her grace to her signature hairstyle, which became so iconic that even today it's known as the 'Sadhana Cut.' Sadhana was a true trendsetter of her time. Her fashion sense and perfectly styled hair left a lasting impression, not just on fans but also on her Bollywood peers.

Before stars like Sharmila Tagore, Neetu Kapoor, and Asha Parekh ruled hearts, Sadhana had already made her mark with her looks and charm. She became especially known for playing mysterious women and had her own dominant phase in the 1960s and '70s.

She was studying at Jai Hind College in Mumbai when a producer spotted her during a college show and offered her a role. She made a cameo appearance in Shree 420 (1955), starring Raj Kapoor. Her hit films included Love in Simla, Mere Mehboob, Mera Saaya, and Ek Phool Do Mali. At the peak of her career, she was one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry.

There was once a disagreement between Sadhana and Raj Kapoor on the sets of Dulha Dulhan. Raj reportedly got irritated because Sadhana was constantly adjusting her hair between scenes, which didn’t sit well with him. After this incident, her equation with Raj Kapoor soured, and she began to dislike him.

Interestingly, Sadhana was also related to the Kapoor family. Her cousin Babita went on to marry Raj Kapoor’s son, Randhir Kapoor. However, Raj Kapoor was against this alliance and had asked Sadhana to keep Babita away from his son. Sadhana advised Babita like a protective elder, telling her not to consider marrying Randhir. This caused a rift between the two cousins.

Sadhana passed away in 2015 at the age of 74, leaving behind a legacy of beauty, grace, and unforgettable style.