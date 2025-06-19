This actor was already in his 40s and a star when he found out a surprising truth about his parents.

This superstar, known around the world for his martial arts skills and action-packed films, always thought his parents lived ordinary and peaceful lives. But in 2003, while working on a documentary about his family, he uncovered a shocking truth, his father had been a spy, and his mother was once an opium smuggler and gambler.

Their secret past was filled with danger, mystery, and unexpected love. We’re talking about none other than Jackie Chan, who also discovered his real name only when he turned 40.

A Shocking Discovery

Jackie Chan was already in his 40s and a star when he found out a surprising truth about his parents. While working on a 2003 documentary called Traces of the Dragon: Jackie Chan and His Lost Family, he learned that his father had been a spy and his mother was involved in smuggling drugs. This was a huge shock to Jackie, who had always believed his parents lived simple, quiet lives.

The Spy Father

Jackie’s father, Charles Chan, had worked as a spy for the Chinese Nationalist Party. During dangerous times in China, he had to run away to Hong Kong to escape from the Communist Party. Later, he stayed hidden in Australia for many years, even living secretly in the American embassy. He kept this secret life hidden from Jackie for decades.

Mother was a Drug Dealer

Jackie’s mother, Lee-Lee Chan, had a tough past too. She lost her first husband in a bombing during the war and had to raise her two daughters alone. To support them, she turned to gambling and smuggling opium. She was known in the underworld of Shanghai as a powerful and fearless woman, far from the gentle housewife image Jackie and others believed she was.

Love That Began With an Arrest

Charles and Lee-Lee met in a very unusual way. Charles, working as a spy, once arrested Lee-Lee for smuggling opium. But instead of staying enemies, they grew close. Over time, their bond turned into love. Despite their dangerous pasts, they chose to build a new life together and raise Jackie in a safer world.

Director Mabel Cheung, who worked on the documentary, said Jackie was deeply shocked to learn the truth. Everyone in Hong Kong had seen his mother as kind and gentle. But behind that image was a woman of strength and survival. Jackie’s parents kept their pasts hidden to protect him, showing how far they went to give their son a better life.

