This star, who worked at sweet shop for years, became Bollywood's hit machine, built Rs 2000 crore company; his son is now...

Today, we’re talking about a star behind the camera who gave Hindi cinema a new identity. Known for his grand storytelling and ability to launch new talent, Yash Johar was one of the most respected film producers in Bollywood. He passed away on June 26, 2004, at the age of 74, leaving behind a powerful legacy.

Early Life and Beginnings

Yash Johar was born on September 6, 1929, in Lahore (then part of undivided India) in a Punjabi family. After the partition, his family moved to Delhi, where his father opened a sweet shop called Nanking Sweets. In the 1950s, Yash tried his hand at becoming a photographer for newspapers. He got a lucky break when he captured rare photos of actress Madhubala on the sets of Mughal-E-Azam, something not many were allowed to do.

First Steps in the Film Industry

Yash began his film journey in 1952 with Ajanta Arts, run by actor Sunil Dutt. He worked behind the scenes on films like Mujhe Jeene Do and Yeh Rastey Hain Pyaar Ke. Later, he joined Dev Anand’s famous banner Navketan Films, where he played a key role in producing timeless films like Guide, Jewel Thief, Prem Pujari, and Hare Rama Hare Krishna.

The Birth of Dharma Productions

In 1976, Yash Johar founded his own production house, Dharma Productions, inspired by his deep spiritual beliefs. The company’s first film Dostana (1980), starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, and Zeenat Aman, was a big hit. Though some of his later films like Duniya, Agneepath, and Gumrah did average business, Yash’s rich visuals and storytelling always stood out.

A New Era with Karan Johar

Yash Johar’s legacy reached new heights when his son, Karan Johar, took charge of Dharma Productions. Karan’s debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) became a blockbuster. Yash continued to support his son’s journey and worked with him on other major hits like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) and Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), both of which became iconic Bollywood films.

The Legacy Lives On

Yash Johar not only produced films, he helped shape Bollywood’s modern identity. His eye for grand visuals, strong stories, and emotional depth made him a legend. Even today, Dharma Productions, now led by Karan, continues to be one of the most powerful banners in Indian cinema—carrying forward the values and vision of Yash Johar.