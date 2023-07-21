This South star was assistant director in Amitabh Bachchan’s Sholay, now charges over Rs 100 crore per film

This South star worked as an assistant director for Amitabh Bachchan's Sholay.

A number of actors in the entertainment industry started their journey as assistant directors like Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and more, and are now successful actors in the industry.

Another South actor, started his journey as an assistant director in Amitabh Bachchan’s Sholay. The star now takes a whopping fee of over Rs 100 crore per film and has captivated the audience's heart with his stellar performances over the years. He is none other than Kamal Haasan.

Recently, during the first glimpse launch of his upcoming movie Project K which is titled Kalki 2898 AD, the actor revealed that he worked as an assistant director in Amitabh Bachchan’s Sholay and he ‘hated’ the film.

The actor recalled his days as assistant director and said, “For those who remember Sholay with nostalgia, I was an assistant director and I couldn’t sleep that night when I saw Sholay. First, I hated the film so much, I hated the filmmaker even more.”

He added, “And I had the opportunity of working with that great filmmaker and I told him that that was my reaction when I saw the film. As a technician, I couldn’t sleep that night and that’s the kind of movie… many such movies Amit ji has done, and to hear him say nice things about my film is something I didn’t imagine when I was an assistant director and watching Sholay on the big screen.”

The actor also heaped praise on Amitabh Bachchan to which he replied, “Stop being so modest, Kamal, you are much much greater than all of us.”

According to a report from Financial Express, Kamal Haasan charged Rs 150 crore for his upcoming movie with S Shankar titled Indian 2. The actor has also reported being charged Rs 25 crore for his role as the antagonist in Nag Ashiwin’s Kalki 2898 AD.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD had a grand launch, title reveal at San Diego Comic-Con. The sci-fi stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan among others. The movie is scheduled to release in 2024 and is currently in the production phase. The first look of Deepika Padukone and Prabhas has left the audience excited and cannot stop praising them.

