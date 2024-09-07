Twitter
This south star demanded vanity van even before Rajinikanth, had five bodyguards when Thalaiva had only one, he is...

This actor demanded a vanity van even before Rajinikanth had one, and likes to walk with an entourage to feel like a powerful movie star.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 01:30 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

This south star demanded vanity van even before Rajinikanth, had five bodyguards when Thalaiva had only one, he is...
Chiyaan Vikram
Today several actors own expensive and luxurious vanity vans and a bodyguard with them for their security. However, do you know that even before south superstar Rajinikanth had a vanity van, this star demanded one and used to have 5 bodyguards with him? 

Well, the actor we are talking about has given several hits and blockbusters and enjoys a loyal fan base. He is currently winning hearts with his performance in his recent release. He is none other than Vikram

In an interview with Ranveer, Allahabadia Vikram shared that he likes to walk with an entourage so he can create the impression of being a powerful movie star. He stated, “When I go as Vikram to the set, I will have the trappings of a (star). I will have those five guys… I was one of the first guys, even Rajini sir would have had only one security guy (at the time). I will have five guys. I wanted a caravan when I don’t think Rajini sir had a caravan before me. I used to have a vanity and I used to say ‘I need a vanity, I have to have it.” 

He even added that while he doesn’t mind being mobbed by fans because he has worked hard to achieve that stardom, it is difficult to make friends after becoming a star. He said, “It’s very difficult to make friends once you become famous. So your true friends are the friends you knew before.”

Vikram is currently busy promoting his recent release Thangalaan which is based on the true events that revolve around the lives of mine workers in the Kolar Gold Fields, Karnataka. The action-adventure film is directed by Pa. Ranjith. stars Vikram in five roles alongside Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Daniel Caltagirone, Pasupathy, and Hari Krishnan.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp.
