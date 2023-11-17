This Rs 16 crore film based on folk tales became surprise hit, minted Rs 400 crore, broke records of KGF, Baahubali 2

This Rs 16 crore film based on folk tales became a surprise hit, minted Rs 400 crore, and broke several records at the box office.

Yash’s KGF was one of the highest-grossing films of 2018 and broke several box office records just like Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 which was released in 2017. However, in 2022, a film made in Rs 16 crore broke their records.

The Rs 16 crore film that broke KGF and Baahubali 2’s record was based on folk tales and became a surprise hit. The film was directed and led by the same actor and emerged to be one of the highest-grossing films of the Kannada industry. It’s none other than Kantara.

Helmed by South star Rishabh Shetty, and produced by Hombale Films, Kantara was critically acclaimed and a huge commercial success which collected Rs 407 crore worldwide at the box office. The film was screened in 300+ theatres for over 50 days which was a historic record made by any Kannada film.

Apart from Rishabh Shetty, the film also starred Sathami Gowda, Kishore, Manasi Sudhir, Swaraj Shetty, and Shine Shetty among others in key roles. The film tells the story of a young tribal who reluctantly dons the traditions of his ancestors to seek justice when greed paves the way for betrayal, scheming, and murder.

Kantara broke records of KGF and KGF 2

Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara is the highest-grossing Indian folklore at the global box office. The film beat Yash’s KGF: Chapter 1 to become the second highest-grossing Kannada film and KGF: Chapter 2’s collection in Karnataka and became the most-watched film in the state. KGF 2 collected Rs 182.96 crore in Karnataka and Kantara collected Rs 183.6 crore in the state.

Kantara breaks records of Baahubali: The Conclusion

The film secured the highest fifth-week collections for an Indian film, beating Prabhas’ Baahubali: The Conclusion. It also has the most number of weekly records for an Indian film in the first 10 weeks, a record previously held by Baahubali 2.

Rishabh Shetty and the team are now gearing up for Kantara 2. A source close to Pinkvilla revealed, “Rishab Shetty and his team have finished the writing and are currently immersed in pre-production. While the first part was shot in Shetty's hometown in Kundapura, Kantara 2 will prominently be shot in Mangalore. This location encompasses the required elements of jungle, land, and water as dictated by the script. The film has got bigger in budget and cast this time and will be filmed on a larger scale over a four-month schedule.” The producers also want to finish shooting by the first quarter of the following year, with a late 2024 theatrical release as their goal.

Read Kantara: The Family Man creators Raj & DK heap praise on Rishab Shetty's film