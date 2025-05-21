This successful businesswoman is worth nearly ₹1,130 crore on her own. She is the granddaughter of Dr. Pratap C. Reddy, the founder and chairman of Apollo Hospitals, whose wealth is estimated at ₹22,000 crore.

Wives of film stars are no longer staying behind the scenes. They are now showing their talents and becoming an inspiration for others. One such example is the wife of a popular actor who has made a name for herself away from the film industry.

We’re talking about none other than global star Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Kamineni.

Ram Charan, one of South India's biggest film stars, is married to Upasana Kamineni, who belongs to a powerful business family. The two got married in 2012 and became parents to a baby girl on June 20, 2023. Ram Charan is the son of iconic actor Chiranjeevi.

The couple is counted among India’s richest celebrity pairs, with a total net worth of about ₹2,500 crore. Upasana is a successful businesswoman and is worth nearly ₹1,130 crore on her own. Ram Charan’s estimated net worth is ₹1,370 crore, and he reportedly earns ₹100 crore per film.

Upasana is the granddaughter of Dr. Pratap C. Reddy, the founder and chairman of Apollo Hospitals, whose wealth is estimated at ₹22,000 crore. The hospital chain’s total market value is close to ₹77,000 crore. Upasana works as Vice President of Apollo Hospitals, while her mother, Shobhana, serves as Executive Vice-Chairperson.

She studied International Business Marketing and Management and later joined her family’s business. Besides her role in Apollo Hospitals, Upasana is also Editor-in-Chief of B Positive magazine and Managing Director of a health insurance company, TPA. Her father, Anil Kamineni, started the KEI Group.

Known for her kind nature, Upasana is also deeply involved in social work and charity.