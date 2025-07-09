This Raj Kapoor song was made in the name of waiter, recreated in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film, still very few know its meaning, name is....it is composed by...

The song features a vibrant village celebration with people dancing around, while the lead actors Nargis and Raj Kapoor share a nostalgic moment.

Legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s legacy lives through his iconic performances and unforgettable films, displaying cinematic mastery. His artistry has stood the test of time, remaining an integral part of India’s cultural heritage. Especially, his songs continue to captivate audiences with their timeless appeal. His 1955 film Shree 420 has some memorable songs, including Mera Joota Hai Japani, Pyar Hua Iqrar Hua, and Mud Mud K Na Dekh among others. However, here we are talking about its iconic song, ‘Ramaiya Vastavaiya’, the hook of which was recently used in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

What is the story behind the composition of ‘Ramaiya Vastavaiya’?

Made 70 years ago, the 'Ramaiya Vastavaiya' song features showman Raj Kapoor and Nargis Dutt. Interestingly, the iconic song was created over a simple breakfast order. Song composers Shankar-Jaikishan, along with lyricists Hasrat Jaipuri and Shailendra, visited Khandala, where they sat in a quaint dhaba. As they settled in, they waited for the waiter to take their order. Interestingly, a Telugu native named ‘Ramaiya’ worked as a waiter, came out to take the order. Shankar, having lived in Hyderabad, affectionately called out to Ramaiya in his native language. He said, “Ramaiya Vastavaiya”, which translates to ‘Ramaiya, when will you come to us?’ The story doesn’t end here.

When lyricist Shailendra heard this, he began humming them in tune. Hasrat Jaipuri, who sat next to him, suddenly chimed in, “Maine Dil Tujhko Diya”, and thus this impromptu exchange led to the creation of the lyrics. Further, Jaikishan began tapping out the rhythm of a tea table with his hands, bringing lyrics to a musical song. Upon returning to Mumbai, the team met Raj Kapoor at RK Studio, where they showcased their creation.



Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi lent their voice for Ramaiya Vastavaiya

Raj Kapoor was enthralled by the ‘Ramaiya Vastavaiya’; he used the song in Shree 420. The song features a vibrant village celebration with people dancing around, while the lead actors Nargis and Raj Kapoor share a nostalgic moment. The song boasts an impressive vocal lineup, with Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, and Mukesh lending their voices to this memorable track. The song evokes a feeling of hopeful yearning through the ups and downs of life.