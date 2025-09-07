This Punjabi star donates Rs 5 Crore, 100 tractors for Punjab flood relief; he is...

This Punjabi star has donated ₹5 crore and 100 tractors for Punjab flood relief, personally joining relief work while gearing up for his acting debut in “Brown Boys.”

Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh, known for chart-topping hits like Gangland, Bhabhi, Badnam, Vail, and Khoke, has stepped forward in a big way to help flood-hit areas of Punjab. He has donated ₹5 crore along with 100 tractors to assist affected villages.

The singer hasn’t limited his efforts to just money and resources—he is also on the ground, working closely with relief teams to support people in need.

Speaking from the heart, Mankirt said: "Punjab and everyone who lives here is my family. This soil is our mother. What I am doing is my duty as a son of Punjab, and I will stand by my people till my family fully recovers. Satnam Waheguru."

His generosity has earned him widespread praise, with many calling him not only a music star but also a true son of the soil who stands by his roots during hard times.

Meanwhile, Mankirt is set to make his acting debut in the upcoming period action drama “Brown Boys,” produced by T-Series and Almighty Motion Picture. The film is expected to show him in a powerful new role and open an exciting chapter in his career.