This Priyanka Chopra starrer creates history, becomes most-watched film, Beats Citadel, Red Notice and Love Actually 2, have you seen it?

The Bluff, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has become the most-watched streaming original film on Amazon Prime Video. Despite mixed reviews from critics, the action thriller attracted massive viewership, crossing 300 million minutes watched in its first week.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s action thriller The Bluff has become the most-watched streaming original film worldwide. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the movie has attracted massive viewership after its release on Amazon Prime Video.

Strong audience response:

The film quickly climbed the global streaming charts after its release. Within its first week, it recorded more than 300 million minutes of viewing, making it the most-watched streaming original during that period. The movie received mixed reviews from critics but managed to attract a large audience base. The action sequences and Priyanka's strong performance as the main character received positive feedback from viewers. Karl Urban plays the role of the primary villain in the movie. His character brings intense conflict to the story and creates a dramatic face-off with Chopra's character.

Story set in the pirate era:

Frank E. Flowers directed a film that takes place during the last years of Caribbean piracy in the 19th century. The plot follows a former pirate who seeks to establish a peaceful life with her family after she leaves her past behind. Her previous life comes back to haunt her when an old adversary shows up. She must battle again to safeguard her family and protect her residence.

Also read: John Abraham, Harshvardhan Rane begin filming Force 3 in Gujarat; latter apologises to crew for this shocking reason

Mixed reviews but huge popularity:

You currently possess knowledge that extends until October 2023. The film has received mixed reviews from critics, yet its viewership keeps increasing. Some reviews praised the action and visual scale, while others felt the storyline could have been stronger. The Bluff achieved its success because it demonstrated Priyanka Chopra Jonas' global marketability, which shows that streaming services now serve as major distribution channels for high-budget action movies.