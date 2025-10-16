This popular supernatural show with IMDb 8 rating is ruling Netflix's top 10 since release, its name is...

Netflix’s hit supernatural series Wednesday Season 2 has been trending in the platform’s top 10 since release, earning an impressive IMDb rating of 8 and massive global fan love.

Netflix’s dark and quirky hit Wednesday has returned and Season 2 has once again bewitched audiences across the globe. The supernatural series, led by the brilliant Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, is back with even more mystery, wit, and gothic charm. Since its release, the show has been trending in Netflix’s Top 10 list and boasts an impressive IMDb rating of around 8.3, proving its massive appeal.

Wednesday Season 2 creates streaming buzz

The second season opened to record-breaking numbers, clocking in over 50 million views in its first week. With its release, Wednesday quickly dominated Netflix charts in multiple countries and has continued to hold a strong position week after week. Fans have praised the show for its darker tone, gripping storyline, and clever balance between humor and horror.

Critics have also noted a creative leap this season, from the polished production design to a tighter plotline and more depth in Wednesday’s character arc. The return of beloved characters, along with intriguing new faces, has added to the show’s freshness and excitement.

What keeps it in the top 10

The show’s success isn’t just about numbers, it’s about its cultural impact. Jenna Ortega’s performance continues to be the heart of the series, while the gothic visuals, witty dialogues, and eerie atmosphere make it highly rewatchable. A clever two-part release strategy has kept fans hooked for weeks, fueling conversations and fan theories online.

With its perfect mix of mystery, fantasy, and humor, Wednesday Season 2 has solidified its place as one of the most loved supernatural shows of the year: a true binge-worthy gem that refuses to leave Netflix’s Top 10.