Headlines

This National Awardee mortgaged his home to raise funds for controversial film, threatened to quit India if...

Parliament's Winter Session from December 4, to have 15 sittings in 19 days

This artiste used to sing in Gurudwara, first salary was just Rs 2500, is now Punjab's richest actor, net worth is...

Meet man with Rs 24,150 crore net worth, left job in US to lead Rs 1,25,000 crore company in India

NZ vs SL: Kane Williamson, Trent Boult playfully tease Angelo Mathews over his 'timed out' dismissal - Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This National Awardee mortgaged his home to raise funds for controversial film, threatened to quit India if...

This artiste used to sing in Gurudwara, first salary was just Rs 2500, is now Punjab's richest actor, net worth is...

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get the latest Cloth Drying Stand

8 most powerful assault rifles

7 ways to protect your hair from air pollution

10 Most stunning black animals 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

This National Awardee mortgaged his home to raise funds for controversial film, threatened to quit India if...

This artiste used to sing in Gurudwara, first salary was just Rs 2500, is now Punjab's richest actor, net worth is...

Parineeti Chopra goes for girls trip with mom, mom-in-law at Maldives, viral pics win the internet: 'Ocean’s 6 anyone'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

This National Awardee mortgaged his home to raise funds for controversial film, threatened to quit India if...

One of the biggest superstars of India, wrote, directed and acted in his film. However, before the release, the movie got surrounded by various controversies, and this superstar even threatened to leave the country.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 07:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Even the biggest of superstars have been vulnerable. The icons who have entertained us for decades have been tested by unforeseen circumstances.  Here's a talented actor, director, and producer who has been awarded Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan for his immense contribution towards Indian cinema. This National Awardee multi-talented artiste has led more than 230 films in Tamil and other languages including Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali. Despite all the glory, there was a time when the Ulaganaygan decided to leave India. Yes, the talented artiste we are talking about is none other than Kamal Haasan. 

When Kamal Haasan went through a nightmarish journey for a movie

Back in 2013, Kamal Haasan was gearing up for the release of his much-awaited spy action thriller Vishwaroopam (Vishwaroop in Hindi). Kamal has not only acted, but he co-wrote, directed, and produced the movie. Vishwaroopam was a bilingual film, shot in Tamil and Hindi. Vishwaroopam revolves around Vishwanathan aka Wiz (Kamal), a cowardly classical dancer with a dark past with a contrasting dual identity. The movie also stars Rahul Bose, Shekhar Kapur, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Nassar and Jaideep Ahlawat in supporting roles. Vishwaroopam was slated for a January 25, 2013, worldwide release, but... 

When Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam faced a ban in Tamil Nadu

Vishwaroopam was subjected to various controversies. Against the backdrop of a war-torn Afghanistan, the portrayal of Muslims grabbed eyeballs. Islamic organizations had demanded that the film should be screened before its release, expressing concern over the depiction of the community in the film. Kamal organized a special screening of the film for them following their demand. As per the reports, thee screening of the film was put on hold for 15 days by the government of Tamil Nadu under Section 144 of the Indian Criminal Procedure Code, due to persistent allegations made by Islamic organisations including the Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazagham. 

When Kamal Haasan threatened to leave India

Vishwaroop was banned in Tamil Nadu, despite getting clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Kamal went to the Madras High Court, seeking a rollback of the government ban, but the verdict was pushed twice. A disappointed, frustrated Kamal held a press conference at his Alwarpet home, and made a bold statement, "If one movie is threatening the unity of the country, then I say here, take my property I earned all of it from cinema." For the unversed, Kamal mortgaged his home to raise funds for Vishwaroopam.

Kamal further gave the example of the famous painter late MF Hussian, and said, "I don’t think they want me here. I will look at all the states from Kashmir to Kerala, excluding Tamil Nadu. If I don't find one which is secular, I will leave for another country. MF Husain had to leave, and now Haasan will also leave." Kamal Haasan got immense support from his colleagues, and co-stars including Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, and many more. 

Kamal Haasan's iconic victory

The protestor group demanded a cut of around nine minutes of the film.  A mutual agreement was finally settled on 2 February 2013, when Haasan agreed to mute five scenes. After much struggle, Vishwaroopam was finally released in Tamil Nadu on February 7, 2013. Despite fragmented release, the movie went on to become a blockbuster at the box office. Vishwaroopam was followed by the sequel Vishwaroopam II. Sadly, the sequel couldn't repeat the success of Vishwaroopam. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jeff Bezos offers Amazon employees up to Rs 4 lakh to resign; here's why

Delhi-NCR AQI: Delhi, Noida and Greater Noida continue to suffer 'severe' air quality levels

Tiger 3 to have 24x7 shows in some territories; here's where you can watch Salman Khan-starrer before anywhere else

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get exclusive deals on camera bags

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find out the amazing deals on coffee makers

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE