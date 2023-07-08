This National Award-winning actress received Rs 500 as first salary, now earns up to Rs 3 crore per film

National Award-winning actress who received Rs 500 as first salary

From Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Indian actresses today charge in crores for a film. One such actress who is a popular name in the South received Rs 500 as her first salary and now charges upto Rs 3 crore per film.

The actress is also a National Award winner and keeps impressing her fans with her performances in the entertainment industry. She is none other than Keerthy Suresh.

Keerthy Suresh made her acting debut as a child artist as her parents are well-known faces in the entertainment industry. She completed her study in fashion design and despite being from a wealthy family, she started earning during her college times.

cre_Trending

Keerthy Suresh always used to give her pay cheque to her father when she worked as a child artist. In college, the actress participated in a fashion show and earned Rs 500 for it. She considers it as her first earning because it was her first salary.

The actress who made her debut as the lead actress in 2002 with the film Geethaanjali has come a long way and is one of the most bankable actresses in the entertainment industry. According to reports, the actress charges upto Rs 3 crore per film. She reportedly received Rs 2 crore for playing the role of Vennela in the blockbuster movie Dasara starring Nani.

Keerthy Suresh is popularly known for her films like Mahanti, Vaashi, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, and more. The actress won the National Film Award for Best Actress for portraying actress Savitri in the Telugu film Mahanati. Keerthy was placed in Forbes India's 30 Under 30 list of 2021.

Keerthy Suresh will be next seen in the Telugu language film Bhola Shankar directed hu Meher Ramesh and also stars Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah Bhatia. The action film is scheduled to release this year.

Read Did Keerthy Suresh just introduce her 'husband-to-be', a Dubai-based businessman? Here's what we know so far