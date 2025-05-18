At the recent event in London, Ram Charan was guarded by a special person. He's none other than former heavyweight boxer, Julius Francisis. Read on to know more about it.

Actor Ram Charan and his family are currently in London, where his wax statue will soon be unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Singapore. While he couldn’t meet his fans on the unveiling day, he recently took the time to greet them during a special event. At this event, there was a special guest who came as a bodyguard — none other than British heavyweight boxing champion Julius Francis. He accompanied Ram Charan as a bouncer for the day.

Ram's team shared some photos from the meeting. In the pictures, Julius can be seen smiling, shaking hands with Ram, and offering to place his championship belt on Ram’s shoulder. Julius, now 60, was dressed in all black and looked happy to be part of the occasion.

Who is Julius Francis?

As Hindustan Times reported, Julius had a professional boxing career from 1993 to 2006. He is well known for facing Mike Tyson in 2000, though he lost that match. Over his career, Julius won four British heavyweight titles, five Commonwealth titles, and challenged twice for the European title. He also fought against four opponents who were either former or future world champions. He owns the prestigious Lonsdale Belt as well.

Juius Francsis with Mike Tyson

After retiring from boxing, Julius tried his hand at mixed martial arts in 2007. He also appeared on stage in 2012, acting in a London play called “Ring Envy.” In 2022, he went viral after knocking out a man while working as a security guard at Boxpark Wembley.

Ram Charan's filmography

On the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in Shankar's Game Changer. The film was among the anticipated releases, but it turned out to be a box office disaster. Ram will now be seen in sports-action-drama Peddi. This film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana, and it stars Janvi Kapoor as the female lead. Peddi is slated for March 27, 2026.