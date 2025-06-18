After listening to this 57-year-old song, it was believed that people understood the importance of life, which subsequently reduced the number of suicide cases.

The Indian cinema in 50s to 70s is often regarded as the golden era of Hindi cinema. It is marked by a series of films and iconic songs that continue to resonate with the audience. Some evergreen songs held significant value at the time of their release, impacting the listeners to an extent that it saved lives in a way. After listening to this 57-year-old song, it was believed that people understood the importance of life, which subsequently reduced the number of suicide cases. The song became a favourite among heartbroken hearts and is still relevant in today’s era. Crooned by the late singer Lata Mangeshkar, the song is 'Chhod Di Saari Duniya Kisi Ke Liye'.

'Chhod Di Saari Duniya Kisi Ke Liye' song is from the 1968 film Saraswatichandra, a black and white Hindi movie, based on the Gujarati novel of the same name. The film features veteran actress Nutan alongside Manish. The film has several iconic songs, including 'Main toh bhool chuki babul ka des', 'Phool tumhein bheja hai khat mein', 'Saud saal pehle ki baat hai', 'Wada humse kiya dil kisi ko diya' and others that touched the souls; however, Chhod Di Saari…’ holds significant value.

Composed by Kalyanji and Anandji, Chhod Di Saari… has a special message. The lyrics, 'Chaand Milta Nahi Sabko Sansar Mein, Hai Diya Hi Bahut Roshni Ke Liye' had a deep impact on the listeners who had heartbreaks and were reeling under emotional stress, and Indeevar's lyrics became their hope. It is also said that whenever Kalyanji used to listen to this song, he used to give lyricist Indeevar 100 rupees as a token of praise.

Saraswatichandra revolves around Saraswati Chandra (Manish), who is forced to part ways from Kumud Sundari (Nutan) when she marries Pramad (Ramesh Dev). As a result, Saraswati Chandra has to bear heartbreak, and he decides to leave everything. At that time, Kumud inspires him to move forward in life and live for his people. Set in 19th-century feudalism in India, the film won the National Film Awards in the Best Cinematography and Best Music Director categories.