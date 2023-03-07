Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

This is what Hugh Jackman is eating to bulk up like Wolverine, it's 8000 calories

Hugh Jackman's meals include black bass, Patagonia salmon, two chicken burgers and two grass-fed sirloins.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: ANI |Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 11:38 AM IST

This is what Hugh Jackman is eating to bulk up like Wolverine, it's 8000 calories
Image: Twitter

X-Men star Hugh Jackman, who is set to reprise his role as Wolverine for the next installment of the Deadpool franchise, recently shared his daily meal plan as his bulking phase goes into overdrive to prepare for the iconic role. According to Variety, Deadpool 3 will star Ryan Reynolds alongside Jackman, who will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time.

Sharing the photo of the six meals he will eat in a given day, he wrote in a tweet, "Bulking. A day in the life. Thank you, Chef Mario, for helping me stay healthy and properly fed whilst... Becoming. Wolverine. Again."

Variety reported that Jackman's meals include black bass, Patagonia salmon, two chicken burgers and two grass-fed sirloins, which means that the actor is consuming over 8,000 calories a day now as he gets bulked up, reported Variety. In January, Hugh Jackman said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that he was getting used to consuming 6,000 calories day in preparation for his role as Wolverine.

At the time, Jackman was performing as The Music Man on Broadway. At the time, Jackman said, "I'm building up. I'm on about 4,500-5,000 calories at the moment. I wore a heart rate monitor [for The Music Man] because my trainer said, "I need to know what I'm working with here because I'm trying to bulk you up."

"I burned 1,500 calories in the show, eight times a week. So she goes: Oh, you gotta eat. So I was eating 4,500 calories a day, it was not pretty. Now I'm just eating and training," he added, as per Variety. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ganga Vilas Cruise begins tomorrow: See inside of luxury ship with tickets worth Rs 12.59 per person
Munmun Dutta, Palak Sindhwani, Sunayana Fozdar attend Sachin Shroff-Chandni Kothi's wedding reception
Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan turns paparazzo at film screening, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput also attend
In Pics: From Athiya Shetty to Anushka Sharma, here are some celebrities who ditched traditional red lehenga
Discover surprising health benefits of dark chocolate, from heart health to stress relief
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi shocker: Autorickshaw driver attacks woman with sharp object after altercation over fare
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.