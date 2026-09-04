‘This is totally not right’: Bigg Boss Marathi’s Irina Rudakova lashes out after her auto driver was abused, threatened in Mumbai | Video

Bigg Boss Marathi fame Irina Rudakova shared a video of her Mumbai auto driver being abused and threatened by a car driver and seeks Mumbai Police help.

Bigg Boss Marathi fame Irina Rudakova has called out road rage in Mumbai after her auto driver was abused and threatened by a car driver. The Russian model and actress shared a video of the incident on Instagram and asked Mumbai Police for help. She also urged people to repost the video.

What happened in the video

Irina said, "This behaviour in Mumbai should stop." In the video, a man forcibly removes an auto driver from his vehicle while verbally abusing him, stating, "Maarunga idhar hi." The auto driver repeatedly apologises, claiming he did not see the car. Irina records the incident, including the license plates of both vehicles.

"Aapko laga to nahi?" the car driver asked her after the event, to which she answered, "Nahi nahi."Irina described the man's actions as "bakwas" and asserted that the automobile was not even scratched. She said the vehicle driver created havoc out of nowhere and disobeyed the rules himself but took it out on the auto driver.

Irina seeks help from the police

Irina stated in her video, "I want full support because this behaviour in Mumbai should stop and this is totally not right.""He is not permitted to use his hands on anyone," she stated. This is not a good thing. She noted that when rich people do such things, poor people suffer. She asked friends with police contacts to help her report the incident. The video has gone viral on social media.

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Who is Irina Rudakova

Russian model, actress, and dancer Irina Rudakova, better known by her stage name Irina Rai, is based in India. The TV series Chhoti Sarrdaarni marked her acting debut. She went on to compete in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5, where she became the first international participant.