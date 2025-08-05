Twitter
'This is not pension money': Malayalam star Urvashi slams National Film Awards jury for naming her Best Supporting Actress

Urvashi argued that she and Parvathy were the main leads in Ullozhukku and she shouldn't have been given the National Award for Best Supporting Actress for the film.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 12:21 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Urvashi in Ullozhukku

The 71st National Film Awards were announced last week on Friday, August 1, and honoured the outstanding performances in the Indian films certified in 2023. The Best Actress In A Supporting Role award was shared between the Malayalam veteran actress Urvashi and the young Gujarati actress Janki Bodiwala for their strong performances in Ullozhukku and Vash, respectively. However, Urvashi has now slammed the jury arguing that she and Parvathy were the lead actresses in the film.

Talking to Manorama News, the 56-year-old actress said, "Is there any standard scale for acting? Or is it that after a certain age, this is all you’ll get? This is not pension money to be silently accepted." She further questioned the criteria behind selecting such awards as she asked, "How are these decisions made? What criteria is followed?."

The veteran actress also pointed how she was sidelined in 2006 also when she won the National Award for Best Supporting Actress for the 2005 Malayalam film Achuvinte Amma, in which she was the female lead, along with Meera Jasmine. She stated that she faced 'politics' on both the occasions and has only focused on making meaningful cinema, rather than lobbying for awards.

Meanwhile, Ullozhukku also won the National Film Award for Best Malayalam Film. Directed by Christo Tomy in his feature directorial debut, the intense drama focuses on a young widow and her doting mother-in-law, who await for the floodwaters to recede, so they can hold the funeral of their loved one. Urvashi plays the mother-in-law, while Parvathy plays the young widow.

Also starring Arjun Radhakrishnan, Alencier Ley Lopez, Prashanth Murali, and Jaya Kurup, the film was released in the cinemas on June 21, 2024 to widespread critical acclaim and became a commercial success at the box office. Ullozhukku is now streaming on Amazon Prime India.

READ | India's richest producer once sold toothbrushes, installed cable TVs, is worth Rs 13000 crore, has now won 5 National Awards

READ | India's richest producer once sold toothbrushes, installed cable TVs, is worth Rs 13000 crore, has now won 5 National Awards
