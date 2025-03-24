This is India's richest comedian with a net worth of Rs 500 crore, surpassing even Bollywood stars.

Kapil Sharma is often considered the most popular comedian in India, thanks to his successful shows, stage acts, and film appearances. His name is widely recognized, and many people would assume that he is the wealthiest comedian in the country. However, there is another comedian who stands far ahead of Kapil, and even Bollywood stars, in terms of net worth. That person is Brahmanandam, the "King of Comedy" in the Telugu film industry, who holds the title of being the richest comedian in India.

Brahmanandam, a veteran Telugu actor, has had a remarkable career, appearing in over a thousand films, a world record. His long and successful career in the film industry has earned him a net worth of USD 60 million, which is over Rs 500 crore. This wealth makes him richer than not only other comedians but also some of the top Bollywood actors. For comparison, Bollywood stars like Ranbir Kapoor have a net worth of Rs 350 crore, Prabhas has Rs 300 crore, and Rajinikanth has Rs 400 crore. Despite his popularity, Kapil Sharma’s net worth is Rs 300 crore, still a significant sum, but far behind Brahmanandam's.

Brahmanandam's wealth is a result of his exceptional career. Initially, he was a lecturer in an Andhra Pradesh college, but his passion for mimicry and theatre led him into the world of showbiz in the 1980s. His TV debut came in 1985, and he made his film debut in 1987 with Aha Naa Pellanta!, which became his breakthrough. During the 90s, Brahmanandam became a regular feature in Telugu films, with many filmmakers considering him essential to their movies. This demand allowed him to raise his fees, earning more than even top heroes each year.

His prolific appearances earned him recognition from the Guinness World Records in 2012 for the most screen credits by any living actor. By 2020, Brahmanandam surpassed Prem Nazir to become the actor with the most credits in film history. Although his appearances have become less frequent as he has grown older, Brahmanandam continues to command a premium for his roles, maintaining his position as India's richest comedian.