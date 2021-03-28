'This is a Treasure!': Manju Warrier on turning muse for 'photographer' Mammootty

Manju Warrier after her comeback in 2014 once again emerged to be the top actor in the Malayalam film industry. The actor worked with leading actors, filmmakers and bagged terrific roles in her second innings. But there was a first for her in these many years and that was sharing the screen space with Mammootty for the first time. The leading stars of Malayalam cinema worked together in the recently released film The Priest.

Not just that, Manju even turned muse for Mammotty and beautiful proof is up on Instagram. The actor took to her photo-sharing app and shared her series of photos clicked by the Megastar and it's a visual delight, indeed. In the photos, Manju is seen getting sunkissed and posing in a slight silhouette while getting captured by Mammootty's lens.

She wrote, "Photographed by none other than Malayalam Cinema's Ace Photographer MAMMOOKKA!!! This is a TREASURE!!!! Thank you Mammookka! @mammootty @thepriest_film."

Check it out below:

During an interaction with The Hindu, when Manju was asked about her experience of working with Mammootty she said, "It was a dream-come-true moment. But it was not at all easy. Our first scene together was the climax sequence. Shooting the peak point of the narrative as our first scene was difficult. I had to get into the mood of the character who has travelled through the full movie. At the same time, I was extremely nervous and cautious about the fact that I was doing it with Mammookka [Mammootty]. I could hear my heartbeat and kept asking myself ‘what if’ I made a mistake and had to go for a retake!"

Meanwhile, after The Priest, Manju has a series of films lined up for release which include Chathur Mukham, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Jack and Jill, Kayattam, Lalitham Sundaram, Padavettu, Meri Aawaz Suno among others.