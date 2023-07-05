This Indian actor gave 25 hits in one year, and it’s not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan or Kamal Haasan

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, or Kamal Haasan but this south superstar gave 25 hits in one year

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kamal Haasan, and Akshay Kumar among others are known for giving hit films one after the other. However, South superstar Mohanlal has a record that still hasn't been broken.

Mohanlal is a South and Malayalam superstar who also enjoys a great fan following. The actor has delivered more than 340 films in his career of more than 40 years and the majority of them have been hits.

But do you know that Mohanlal created an unbeatable record in 1986? yes, According to reports, the superstar's 34 films were released in that year, out of which 25 films were clean hits at the box office. He made a record of acting in a maximum number of films and a maximum number of hit films as lead in a single year and this record is still not broken.

The actor made his debut in 1978 with the film Thiranottam and made his Bollywood debut with Ram Gopal Varma’s movie Company and gave tough competition to Ajay Devgn and Vivek Oberoi. The movie was one of the highest-grossing films of 2002 wherein Mohanlal essayed the role of a police commissioner Veerappallil Srinivasan. When the film completed 10 years in 2012, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma revealed that Ajay Devgn and Vivek Oberoi were impressed by Mohanlal’s acting and heaped praise on the actor.

South superstar Mohanlal is best known for his films like Dasharatham, Thoovanathumbikal, Nadodikattu, and more. Other than Company, Mohanlal also appeared in Bollywood movies like Ramgopal Varma ke Aag starring Amitabh Bachchan and Teez. The actor will be next seen in the movie Jailer wherein he will be seen sharing the screen with Rajnikanth. Helmed by Nelson, the Tamil language action comedy film is said to release on August 11 and will be clashing with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2.

