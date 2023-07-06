This IIT grad is now a popular actor, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma

This IIT Delhi graduate is now a popular actor| Photo: Instagram

In India, academics are considered a priority even more when a student pursues higher studies in science subjects. Those who take up Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics in 12th are automatically assumed to appear for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and aim for IIT with BTech. It does not end there, even while studying BTech those who have taken Mechanical engineering are thought to be the smartest of the lot.

This connotation is attached to engineering students because it is believed that once a student has invested so much into clearing the entrance and then four years of college, they are sure to pursue a career in the same field and land a job with handsome check, extra facilities, financially secured life.

Well, while this is true for many, some people turn the course of things and opt for something completely unrelated as a career and even achieve great success.

One such person is Amol Parashar. Who doesn't remember the legendary portrayal of nonchalant Chitvan in the TVF web series Trippling? Amol Parashar received high praise for his portrayal of the youngest brother of the three siblings in the series.

Amol Parashar: Early life, education

An IIT Delhi graduate hails from Delhi, Parashar was born on September 17, 1986. He studies Mechanical engineering at the elite institute. Although, while studying engineering, he was always drawn to acting and participated in theatre and was a part of various plays.

During an interaction with ETimes, Parashar said that he learnt a lot from various theatre societies. He did not think of becoming an actor even after winning various theatre competitions during college and went on to work at a management firm called ZS Associates. Soon after joining, he realised that he wanted to pursue something else and quit his job and shifted to Mumbai to give acting a try.

Amol Parashar: Acting career

Parashar first appeared in the 2009 film, Rocket Singh with Ranbir Kapoor in lead. After that, he appeared in many short films such as 'Famous' (2012), "A Night with the Suspects' (2012), 'The Mirror' (2012), 'Square 1' (2012). He appeared in the OTT-released film 'Dolly Kitty Aur Who Chamakte Sitare' opposite Konkona Sen, which also features phenomenal actors like Bhumi Pednekar, Vikrant Massey, Kubbra Seth, and Karan Kundrra. In 2021, he appeared in Vicky Kaushal's film Sardar Udham.

Apart from acting, he also excels in writing and wrote the dialogues from the 2013 movie 'Jackpot' featuring Sunny Leone, Naseeruddin Shah. Last but not least, Amol Parashar plays the youngest brother in the story of three siblings. Parashar will be seen in the upcoming comedy film 'Nausikhiye' directed by Santosh Singh.