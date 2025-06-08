Through her television and film productions under her companies Balaji Telefilms and Balaji Motion Pictures, Ekta Kapoor has a massive net worth of around Rs 95-100 crore.

Born on June 7, 1975 to superstar father Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor began her career at 17 when she started interning with advertisement filmmaker Kailsh Surendranath. After two years in 1994, she founded Balaji Telefilms with her mother Shobha Kapoor. In 1995, Ekta tasted success with Hum Paanch and Mano Ya Na Mano on Zee TV and for the next five years, she produced a few other shows including Itihaas, Kanyadaan, and Padosan for DD Metro and Sony TV. Ekta Kapoor struck gold with Smriti Irani-led Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2000 and never looked back since then. She has also produced other popular TV shows such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kkusum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahiin To Hoga, Naagin, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

In 2001, Ekta, along with her mother Shobha, also established the film production under Balaji Motion Pictures. Just as she single handedly tranformed the landscape of Indian programming, Ekta brought change in Indian cinema as she bankrolled distinct, raw filmmakers with riveting stories. Some of their most critically and commercially acclaimed movies are Lootera, Love Sex Aur Dhokha, The Dirty Picture, Udta Punjab, Laila Majnu, Crew, and Thank You for Coming. Through her television and film productions, Ekta has a massive net worth of around Rs 95-100 crore.

On her 50th birthday on June 7, 2025; Ekta's Balaji Telefilms announced a strategic partnership with Netflix. The OTT giant took to its social media handles and shared the announcement with the caption, "Rooted in India. Ready for the World. From India, to the world. Netflix and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms are entering a creative collaboration for a new era of Indian stories across formats." Previously, Balaji Motion Pictures and Netflix have collaborated for four movies including Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Pagglait, Kathal, and Jaane Jaan. Thus, Ekta continues to rule the Indian entertainment industry at 50.

