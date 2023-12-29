Headlines

This former Bollywood actress claimed she quit Telugu cinema due to rumours of her affair with Jr NTR

This former bold actress, who has worked with Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, and even Salman Khan, was forced to quit Telugu cinema.

Simran Singh

Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 06:02 AM IST

It's said that 'all publicity is good publicity'. But many times, negative publicity or rumours affect an artiste's career. Back in the 2000s, Sameera Reddy was among the popular actresses in Bollywood, who gained stardom in her initial stage. 

After making her debut with Sohail Khan in Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Sameera went on to star in Darna Mana Hai, Musafir, Taxi No 9211, along with Tamil and Telugu films. However, after giving a few superhits in Telugu, Sameera had to quit Telugu cinema, and the reason behind the decision was the effect of rumours. 

Sameera was linked with Jr NTR

As Mensxp reported, Sameera and Jr NTR were discussed and linked in 2006. After the two actors worked in Ashok (2006), there were rumours about their close bond, and being more than friends. As the portal reported, Sameera did addressed link-up rumours with Jr NTR and confirmed that such baseless rumours forced her to quit Telugu cinema. 

Sameera Reddy was called Sameera NTR?

The portal quoted Sameera, "The truth was that it was blown out of proportion because he is a really wonderful co-star to work with. He taught me a lot. When I came to Telugu cinema, being a Telugu Reddy girl, I didn't know anything. It became such a big deal that there was too much being spoken and my family got upset. As much as I have been a bold actress in so many films, my father is still an Andhra Reddy man at the end of the day and I have to answer to him. Somewhere he got questioned a lot by his family” 

Sameera further added that she decided to move away from Telugu cinema because they were discussed too much talk. "Is he going to marry her? or You have to marry him? Fans were saying a lot of things. People were only talking about us. They were not talking about my movies. They weren't talking about what I was capable of. The focus went from Sameera Reddy to Sameera NTR." On the work front, Sameera was last seen in the Kannada film, Varadhanayaka. In 2014, she got married to Akshai Varde and they have a son and a daughter.

