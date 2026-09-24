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‘This fool thanks you’: Vir Das celebrates third International Emmy nomination for Fool Volume

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‘This fool thanks you’: Vir Das celebrates third International Emmy nomination for Fool Volume

Vir Das has earned his third International Emmy nomination for his Netflix stand-up special Vir Das: Fool Volume, three years after winning the Comedy Emmy for Vir Das: Landing.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 24, 2026, 11:23 AM IST

‘This fool thanks you’: Vir Das celebrates third International Emmy nomination for Fool Volume
Image credit:Twitter
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Actor-comedian Vir Das has added another major international achievement to his career after receiving his third International Emmy nomination. His Netflix stand-up special Vir Das: Fool Volume has been nominated at the 2026 International Emmy Awards.

Das shared the news with his followers on Instagram and thanked everyone who supported the special. "Ummmmm. An International Emmy Nomination. Our third for India. This fool thanks you," he wrote.

Soon after the announcement, celebrities including Zoya Akhtar, Bhumi Pednekar, Suhail Nayyar and Sheeba Chadha congratulated him.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

A special milestone in his Emmy journey

Das first received an International Emmy nomination in 2021 for his stand-up special Vir Das: For India. In 2023, he won the International Emmy for Comedy for Vir Das: Landing. With Fool Volume, Das has now received three nominations for his comedy specials, making him the first Indian performer to achieve the feat.

He lost his voice before shooting the special

The latest nomination is particularly meaningful because of how the Netflix special was created.

Das lost his voice shortly before he was supposed to shoot Fool Volume. Instead of cancelling the project, he rewrote the show without speaking and later performed a large part of it without rehearsing.

The special was shot in Mumbai, London and New York. His experience of losing his voice eventually became part of the show's creative journey, with the performance touching on silence, self-doubt, uncertainty and finding joy again.

"There's something wonderfully strange about being nominated for an International Emmy for a show called Fool Volume," Das said while reflecting on the nomination.

Das looks back at his Emmy journey

The comedian also spoke about how each of his Emmy milestones represented a different stage in his career. According to Das, For India was the first time he understood that Indian comedy could reach a global audience. His next special, Landing, eventually brought him the International Emmy win.

Vir Das continues international comedy tour

Das is currently taking his comedy show I Say We Run to audiences across the world. The tour began at London's Royal Albert Hall and is scheduled to reach New York's Radio City Music Hall on January 30, 2027. Dubai is also among the upcoming stops.

Apart from stand-up comedy, Das has recently completed shooting for his horror directorial Baara Number.

2026 International Emmy nominations announced

The nominations for the 2026 International Emmy Awards were announced on September 23 by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. This year's list features 64 nominees across 16 categories, representing 22 countries.

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