This film marked the first collaboration of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, and despite the hit soundtrack, the film was a big-time commercial failure.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are in the headlines from 2024 over the rumours of tension in their relationship. However, the duo have neither accepted nor rejected the separation rumours. Before tying the knot, the duo have appeared in several films. Sometimes their collab clicked among the audience, and sometimes it missed the mark. Abhishek and Aishwarya did seven movies together. Today, we will discuss their first film, which ended up being a box-office disaster.

Dhai Akshar Prem Ke: Abhishek and Aishwarya's first film

In 2000, Abhishek marked his debut with Refugee. After Refugee, Abhishek was seen in the romantic drama film Dhai Akshar Prem Ke. The film is directed by Raj Kanwar, and it starred Abhishek, and Aishwarya, along with Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Shakti Kapoor, and Dalip Tahil in supporting roles.

Dhai Akshar Prem Ke was inspired by...

Abhishek-Aishwarya's film is the remake of the Hollywood film A Walk in the Clouds, which was the remake of the Italian film Quattro passi fra le nuvole (Four Steps in the Clouds) (1942).

Dhai Akshar Prem Ke box office collection

The film was released in cinemas on September 29, 2000. The movie was made with a reported budget of Rs 9 crore, but the net gross was only Rs 8.16 crore and ended up becoming a major flop. Despite the popular soundtrack, the movie was a major flop, and it marked a bad start for Abhishek-Aishwarya.

Abhishek and Aishwarya movies

After Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, the duo appeared in Kuch Na Kaho, Bunty Aur Babli (Aish's cameo in Kajra Re), Sarkar Raj, Umrao Jaan, Guru, and Raavan. Except for Guru, the rest of Abhishek and Aishwarya's movies tanked miserably at the box office. On the work front, Abhishek recently had a digital release of the movie Be Happy. Aishwarya, on the other side, was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan film franchise.