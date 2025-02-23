Guddu is not as popular as some of Shah Rukh Khan's other hits like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Baazigar, but it featured some good performances and songs.

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars the Hindi film industry aka Bollywood has seen. His stardom started in the early ‘90s and is continued till date. His recent hits like Jawan and Pathan have proved his grip on the nation’s pulse. However, this stardom has been achieved through a lot of ups and downs.

In the early part of his career, Shah Rukh Khan was featured in films such as Deewana, Dil Aashna Hai, Chamatkar, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and Guddu. Though he also had hits like Baazigar, Darr and Anjam, he was mostly known for his negative characters than the romantic hero he would establish himself as after Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Guddu released before DDLJ. Shah Rukh Khan played the character of Guddu Bahadur, son of a rich family. Shah Rukh Khan, in an interview with Rajat Sharma, said that it was somewhat based on a real-life incident of a person known to the film’s director Prem Lalwani. He talked about how Lalwani would get emotional while narrating certain scenes. He said he is still friends with Lalwani’s family.

Shah Rukh Khan was an established TV actor before making it big in Bollywood, but Guddu was the film which fetched him the money to buy his first apartment in the city. Shah Rukh Khan didn’t look back ever since. Later, he bought the iconic Mumbai house—Mannat at Bandra Band Stand.

Guddu, made at an approximate budget o Rs 2 crore fetched Rs 4.5 crore at the box office.

