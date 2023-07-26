This blockbuster featuring a superstar was first pan-India film; and it's not Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Enthiran, Baahubali

If you think that Salman Khan's Maine Pyar Kiya or Hum Aapke Hain Koun, or Amitabh Bachchan-Dharmedra's classic Sholay was the first nationwide success, then you're wrong. Read on to know more,

Since 2015, the term pan-India has gained countrywide popularity. With SS Rajamouli's Baahubali- The Beginning, the language barriers, the bifurcation of the Indian film industry with Bollywood (Hindi), and Tollywood (South cinema) got blurred, and Prabhas-starrer kickstarted the trend of pan-India films.

The trend of pan-India films

After the Baahuali series, mega-actioners such as Pushpa, KGF series, Karthikeya 2, and RRR were among the most profitable films that break records across the country in all languages, including Hindi. However, not every mega-release was accepted by the masses. Movies such as Ginaa, Kabzaa, Khiladi, Raavansura, and Phelwaan are among the few titles that were rejected by the audience. However, our story is about the first pan-India film.

The first pan-India film

If you think that SS Rajamouli's Baahubali was the first pan-India film, then you are wrong. It's neither Sholay (1975), Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994) or Lagaan, but the 1959 devotional film Mahishasura Mardini. The Kannada film directed is written, directed and produced by B. S. Ranga. The movie revolves around Goddess Durga who killed Asura Mahishasura. Mahishasura Mardini (Slayer of Mahishasura) was released in seven languages, including Telugu, Hindi (Durga Maata) and other languages.

The film stars celebrated icon Dr Rajkumar, V. Nagayya, Udaykumar and Narasimharaju in primary roles. It is also reported that Mahishasura Mardini was the first movie shot in Vikram Studios, Madras. Mahishasura Mardini is the first film where Dr Rajkumar made his debut as a playback singer.

Pan-India films before Baahubali

Even before SS Rajamouli's Baahubali was termed a pan-India blockbuster, films such as Indian (dubbed in Hindi as Hindustani), Bombay, Anniyan (dubbed in Hindi as Aparichit- The Stranger), Enthiran (dubbed in Hindi as Robot) captivated and impressed the nationwide audience. The pan-India films are just getting bigger and better, the next mega-release will be Rajinkanth's Jailer and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.