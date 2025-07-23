This film, inspired by American author's life, was initially offered to Kajol, later her replacement overpowered 3 actors, her name is..., movie is...

While the entire cast delivers compelling performances, it was the female lead's intense and emotional portrayal that captivated the audience and critics alike.

This gripping action thriller, which was released in 2002, became popular for powerful performances despite being a failure at the box office. Sridevi was reportedly supposed to make a comeback with the film; however, she chose to produce it under Sridevi Productions, and offered it to Kajol. But eventually the role went to Karisma Kapoor, and with her strong acting, she overshadowed the other three famous actors—Nana Patekar, Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Kapoor. South star Prakash Raj made his Bollywood debut with the film.



Shakti: The Power stars Karisma Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Kapoor

Shakti: The Power, the film is an adaptation of the Telugu film, Anthahpuram, which was based on the real-life story of Betty Mahmoody, an American author and public speaker. The film was based on Betty's book Not Without My Daughter. Helmed by Krishna Vamsi, the film revolves around a couple whose visit to their ancestral house in a rural Indian town goes awry when they find themselves embroiled in a feudal gang war and try to return home to Canada.



Shakti: The Power storyline

The movie starts with a romantic sequence, introducing Nandini and Shekhar (Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor), a happy Indian couple living in Canada with their little boy. However, their peaceful life turns upside down when Shekhar gets a surprise phone call, making him rush back to his family's old village in India. At first, Nandini refuses to go, but because she loves and trusts her hubby, she decides to join him on this trip with their kid. Upon arrival, the family gets into a violent world of clan rivalries and old enemies. The film becomes a high-stakes thriller in just twenty minutes.



Shakti: The Power on OTT

While the entire cast delivers compelling performances, it was Karisma Kapoor’s intense and emotional portrayal as Nandini that captivated the audience and critics alike. The film also features an impactful cameo by Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai. The energetic dance number, Ishq Kameena, still resonates with the audience. Though it has been 23 years since the release of the action-thriller film 'Shakti: The Power', the audience can still enjoy this film on OTT. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video. This movie has got a rating of 6.1 on IMDb.