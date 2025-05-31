Despite lacking promotion and discussion, the film earned a tremendous opening collection of Rs 3.5 crore worldwide.

The box office was abuzz with significant earnings for this South film, which stars three heroes. Its director praised his team, noting that they worked tirelessly for 14 days. Unfazed by the clash with the Hollywood film "Karate Kid Legends," this movie performed unexpectedly well despite lacking promotion and discussion, earning a tremendous opening collection of Rs 3.5 crore worldwide. The film is none other than Bhairavam, the remake of superhit Tamil film, Garudan.

Bhairavam director Vijay Kanakamedala recently showered praises on his team’s dedication and hard work. He recalled how his team worked day and night for 14 days, and their hardwork has paid off in theatres, as the film opened with a Rs 2.6 crore collection in India, despite no noise. Released on May 30, Bhairavam stars three actors–Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Manoj Manchu, and Nara Rohith. The cast also includes Aditi Shankar, Anandhi, Divya Pillai, Sharath Lohitashwa, Sandeep Raj, Jayasudha, Sampath Raj, Vennela Kishore, and Ajay. According to Sacnilk, Bhairavam had an overall 26.70% Telugu Occupancy on Friday.





In a recent interview, Bhairavam director hailed his three actors and said they have been cooperative. "Initially I thought it would be difficult to handle three heroes. But all three supported me a lot. All three are very good friends off-screen as well. There were around 900 people on the set and everyone worked together day and night,” he was quoted as saying to a media publication. Talking about the story and the changes he made from the original film Garudan which starred Suri, he earlier said, "I liked the story as a commercial entertainer. I also got a chance to work with three heroes. That's why I said yes to the film. The Telugu version will have the same organic emotions as the original. The characters and their presentation are according to my style. Bhairavam will have all the commercial values ​​that a Telugu film should have. You will feel that this film is new. You will feel that it is better than the original. The audience will feel thrilled."



Kanakamedala also revealed the reason behind naming the film, Bhairavam. "We have chosen the title 'Bhairavam' according to its story. There is also a devotional angle in the film. The village on which the story is based has a temple of Lord Bhairava, on this basis we have named the film 'Bhairavam',” he had added. Meanwhile, Bhairavam is bankrolled by KK Radhamohan under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner. It was released on May 30, 2025.