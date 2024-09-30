Twitter
This film faced 34 legal cases, changed its name, yet became highest-grossing film in...

The film's title and theme immediately sparked outrage, especially among conservative groups.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 06:41 PM IST

This film faced 34 legal cases, changed its name, yet became highest-grossing film in...
In the world of cinema, controversy often precedes success, but few films have weathered storms as intense as this one. Released in 1982, the film Nikaah directed by B.R. Chopra not only faced 34 legal cases but also drew immense attention due to the harassment of its lead actress, Salma Agha. Despite the turmoil, Nikaah triumphed at the box office, surprising everyone with its financial success and drawing massive crowds to theaters.

Controversy

Nikaah was originally titled "Talaq Talaq Talaq," and its storyline centered around the sensitive issue of triple talaq, a controversial topic within the Muslim community at the time. The film's title and theme immediately sparked outrage, especially among conservative groups. As a result, Nikaah became entangled in 34 legal cases, all of which questioned the portrayal of Islamic traditions and practices.

The controversies didn’t end there. Lead actress Salma Agha, who played a central role in the film, faced personal backlash and harassment for her involvement in such a bold project. Yet, both the film and its stars stood their ground amid the growing tensions.

Name Change

In response to the public outcry and legal threats, the filmmakers eventually decided to change the film’s title to Nikaah in hopes of quelling some of the criticism. Even with the name change, however, the film remained under the scrutiny of both the courts and the public. Many feared that the film's bold stance on the triple talaq issue would hinder its chances at success.

A Surprising Box Office Success

Against all odds, Nikaah not only survived the onslaught of controversies but thrived. Word of mouth played a crucial role in the film's growing popularity, and soon, theaters saw long queues of eager moviegoers. The film’s emotional storyline, powerful dialogues, and soulful music struck a chord with the audience. People lined up in droves to buy tickets, leading to houseful shows across the country.

Despite the setbacks, Nikaah went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Made on a budget of 4 crores, the film earned a staggering 9 crores, much to the surprise of critics and the makers themselves.

