This film changed Bollywood BO dynamics, singer Alisha Chinoy and lead actress set theatres on fire, was released in...

Time and again, Bollywood has shattered the glass ceiling when it came to breaking stereotypes, addressing bold issues and highlighting societal diversities. With movies like Julie (1975), Satyam Shivam Sundaram(1978), Fire(1996), Murder(2004), and Sins (2005) among others, the filmmakers successfully pulled off unusual and controversial subjects for mainstream audiences. In 1985, Raj Kapoor’s all-time blockbuster ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’, released another film that also grabbed several eyeballs for its steamy scenes and catchy songs. The film also earned the lead actress recognition in the industry as ‘sex siren’. The film laid the foundation of Alisha Chinai’s singing career in the film industry, along with making waves at the box office.

Disco Dancer director Babbar Subhash reimagined the classic story of feral child Tarzan for the Indian audience with Adventures of Tarzan(1985). The adventure-drama revolves around Ruby who falls in love with an ape-like man named Tarzan on her quest for a fabled tribe in a forest. The film showcases their romance which is hindered by her father and fiance’s evil plan. The action fantasy drama popularised main lead actor Hemant Birje as Indian Tarzan, while the leading lady Kimi Katkar as ‘Tarzan girl’ upon release. Dalip Tahil played Kimi’s fiance in the film, while Om Shivpuri essayed her father in the film.

Adventures of Tarzan arrived in cinemas on December 13, 1985. The film released in the same year as Amitabh Bachchan’s Mard and Geraftaar, Jeetender’s Sanjog, Rishi Kapoor’s Saagar, Dharmendra’s Ghulami–all turned out to be top grossers of 1985. Bankrolled by Mushir Riaz, the film gained traction for its erotic scenes and pulled audiences to the theatres in large numbers. Reportedly made on the budget of Rs 1.20 crore, the film earned Rs 4 lakh on the opening day. The box office collection further surged, taking first-week earnings to Rs 30 lakh as per reports. The film collected approximately Rs 2 crore at the box office and emerged as a superhit.

It was not the jungle romance alone but maestro Bappi Lahiri’s music composition and Alisha Chinai’s beautiful voice that made Adventures of Tarzan a much-talked-about film. ‘Jile Le Jile Le Aayo Aayo Jile Le’ and ‘Tarzan My Tarzan’ remain evergreen songs of this hit adventure drama which still manage to keep fans hooked to its tunes.