This film becomes highest-grossing animated film of all time in India, and it's not Hanuman, Chhota Bheem

Credit: Adrian/Twitter

India has always been one of the biggest markets for Spider-Man, with unrivalled love for the friendly neighbourhood superhero. In its 5th week in cinemas, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is already the 3rd Highest grossing Hollywood Studio film for the year, surpassing many live-action superhero films as well.

This film has minted Rs 53 crore to become the highest-grossing animated film in India. The film has collected $607 million globally till now, and is the top choice for audiences across the world. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is running successfully across theatres in India.

The official page of Sony Pictures took to Instagram and thanked fans. It wrote, "SpiderVerse has swung into our heart AND the charts. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now the highest grossing animated movie of all time in India; all thanks to the enormous love all the #Spidey fans have poured into it! You guys are the heroes to us! Thank you so much for all of your support, from all across the universe!"

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse features an ensemble voice cast of Shameik Moore as Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099, Daniel Kaluuya as Hobart 'Hobie' Brown/ Spider-Punk, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Morales, and Luna Lauren Vélez as Rio Morales among others.

Pavitr Prabhakar, the Indian version of Spider-Man protecting Mumbattan (a portmanteau of Mumbai and Manhattan), makes its big-screen debut in the film. Karan Soni voices him in the English version, while the Indian batsman Shubman Gill has given his voice in the Hindi and Punjabi versions.