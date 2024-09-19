This Fawad Khan-starrer earned Rs 100 crore, is set to be first Pakistani film to release in India after 10 years

Twitter
“I'm gonna cut…”: Know what Andrew Flintoff said to Yuvraj Singh before his 6 sixes feat

Atishi’s Delhi cabinet: AAP leader to retain four minsters; new face to be included

Centre investigates 26-year-old EY employee's death amid massive outrage

NASA's James Webb unveils black hole starving its host galaxy; see pic

Honeymoon Photographer trailer: Asha Negi leads 'classy whodunit' where a honeymoon takes violent turn

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Jatt & Juliet 3, The Penguin, latest OTT releases

IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Shubman Gill joins Virat Kohli in unwanted list after poor outing on Day 1

This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

8 mesmerising images of colliding galaxies captured by NASA Hubble telescope

8 sleepiest animals in the world

10 smallest mammals in the world

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral Video: Reels बनाने के चक्कर में हुई बड़ी गड़बड�़, लड़की का हाथ छूटा और Social Media पर मजेदार Comments की बाढ़ आ गई

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Jatt & Juliet 3, The Penguin, latest OTT releases

This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

ITR Filing: 5 reasons why your income tax return form might get rejected

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Jatt & Juliet 3, The Penguin, latest OTT releases

This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

Honeymoon Photographer trailer: Asha Negi leads 'classy whodunit' where a honeymoon takes violent turn

This Fawad Khan-starrer earned Rs 100 crore, is set to be first Pakistani film to release in India after 10 years

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan's The Legend Of Maula Jatt is the first Pakistani movie to be released in India in over a decade.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 02:53 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

This Fawad Khan-starrer earned Rs 100 crore, is set to be first Pakistani film to release in India after 10 years
The Legend of Maula Jatt
Pakistani stars Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan-starrer The Legend of Maula Jatt, which was released in 2022, is now all set to be released in Indian theatres.

Director Bilal Lashari and Mahira shared the update on their official Instagram handles. "Releasing in India, Punjab on Wednesday 2nd Oct! Two years in, and still house full on weekends in Pakistan! Now, I can't wait for our Punjabi audience in India to experience the magic of this labor of love," Bilal wrote.

Mahira took to her Instagram Story to share the film's poster. She expressed her excitement by writing, "lets go." Notably, 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' would become the first Pakistani film in over a decade to release in Indian theatres.

It is a remake of the Pakistani classic film Maula Jatt. The main focus of the movie revolves around the legendary rivalry between Noori Natt played by Hamza Ali Abbasi, the brutal gang leader, and local hero Maula Jatt (played by Fawad Khan. The Indian release of the film has left fans extremely excited as after a very long time they will get a chance to witness any Pakistani project on the big screen. 

Uri terror attack in 2016. In November 2023, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking a complete ban on artistes from Pakistan to perform or work in India. Both Fawad and Mahira have earlier worked in Indian cinema. Fawad was a part of films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Khoobsurat. Mahira made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film Raees.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
