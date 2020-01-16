Search icon
This cute reaction from Ranveer Singh to picture of Kapil Sharma's daughter will melt your heart

The reaction that stood out was from Ranveer Singh whose heart must have surely melted after looking at Anayra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 16, 2020, 07:53 PM IST

Fans of Kapil Sharma got rewarded on Wednesday as, after almost a month of waiting, the comedian and his wife Ginni Charath shared a glimpse of their little girl and announced her name on social media. The adorable couple who announced the arrival of their daughter just a couple of days before their first wedding anniversary, yesterday in an Instagram post shared the first-ever pictures of their little munchkin, Anayra Sharma. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Taking to his Instagram, Kapil had captioned the picture saying, "Meet our piece of heart “Anayra Sharma”  #gratitude". As soon as Kapil posted the pictures, a lot of celebrities congratulated the couple and gushed over how adorable the tiny tot was. 

However, the reaction that stood out was from Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh whose heart must have surely melted after looking at Anayra. Ranveer commented on the picture saying, "Oyyyye yaar kapalllll". 

Interestingly, recently Deepika Padukone's reaction, who was amongst the first celebrity to see a picture of Anayra, had also gone viral while looking at the baby's picture on The Kapil Sharma Show set where she was promoting Chhapaak. 

Earlier when Kapil asked about experiencing fatherhood, the comedian-actor had said, "I just want to take care of my wife and be by her side for now. We are very excited as it’s our first kid but my mother is the most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now. We are just praying for Ginni and the baby’s health. It’s a happy time for the family and everybody is looking forward to welcoming the new member."

