This child actor beats SRK, Vijay and Aishwarya Rai, becomes IMDb’s most popular Indian celebrity

Yudhvir Ahlawat, a child actor from the Netflix film Kartavya, has become IMDb’s most popular Indian celebrity this week, surpassing stars like Vijay, Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan and Jr NTR based on global profile searches.

A child actor has emerged as the most popular Indian celebrity on IMDb this week, beating major stars like Vijay, Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan and Jr NTR based on global page views.

Child actor tops IMDb popularity chart:

The newest IMDb list of the Most Popular Indian Celebrities has kind of surprised the fans a bit, with the young actor Yudhvir Ahlawat taking the No. 1 position. This whole ranking is made from weekly page visits, by millions of users across the globe, and it often shows the present kind of buzz around movies and acting chops.

Right now, Yudhvir is getting a lot of attention because of his role in the Netflix film Kartavya. In it, he portrays a 14-year-old boy who gets pulled into a tense crime tale, not just casually but pretty directly. The movie also features Saif Ali Khan as a police officer who is assigned to keep him safe. The release has been getting good reviews, and Yudhvir’s acting in particular has been praised again and again by critics and audiences. Because of all that, there’s been a noticeable surge in searches for him on IMDb.

How Yudhvir became the most searched star:

After the release of Kartavya on May 15, the buzz around Yudhvir Ahlawat really ramped up online, like all at once. His supporting role and then that very emotional performance in the thriller drama made people talk about him as one of the most noticed new faces in Indian entertainment, for real. With that kind of visibility, he was eventually pushed to the top of IMDb’s trending list.

Yudhvir hails from Haryana, and he kicked off his acting journey with Saand Ki Aankh in 2019. After that, he showed up in Love Hostel, the web series Co-Ed, and now Kartavya. In earlier interviews, he said that while he often ends up playing younger characters, he is not actually a minor, despite the roles and all.

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Stars he beat on the list:

On that same IMDb ranking, Aishwarya Rai snagged the third spot, right after her Cannes appearance, while Tamil superstar Vijay sat at number four with all those political plus film headlines around him. Jr NTR showed up at 24, and Shah Rukh Khan was strangely not there in the top 30 list this week.