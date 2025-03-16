The film's phenomenal success defied expectations, given its modest Rs. 9 crore budget, relatively lesser-known star cast, and mixed critical reviews.

This 2012 film garnered mixed reviews from critics, but its box office performance was impressive, raking in the surprising collection in its opening weekend. The film's soundtrack was a resounding success, earning widespread critical acclaim. Additionally, the film's innovative social media marketing campaign caught the attention of esteemed institutions, with IIM Bangalore and Harvard Business Publishing featuring it as a case study.

The film's phenomenal success defied expectations, given its modest Rs. 9 crore budget, relatively lesser-known star cast, and mixed critical reviews. Despite these factors, the film not only recovered its costs in the opening weekend but also went on to achieve impressive box office numbers, with a lifetime collection of Rs 22.55 crore in India and a worldwide gross of Rs 30.44 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Vikram Bhatt's horror thriller, 1920 Evil Returns, emerged as a dark horse, achieving unprecedented success at the box office. Despite initial skepticism, the film silenced critics and proved that the ultimate arbiter of a film's success is the mass audience. The supernatural thriller starred Aftab Shivdasani and Tia Bajpai in lead roles, with strong supporting cast members including Vidya Malvade, Sharad Kelkar, Vicky Ahuja and Snjay Sharma among others.

The horror film, which marks Bhushan Patel's debut as a director, centers around Jaidev Varma, a reclusive poet struggling to cope with the loss of his true love. He finds solace in the company of his supportive sister, Karuna. However, his life takes a dramatic turn when he discovers Smruti near a lake under eerie circumstances. Despite Karuna's reservations, Jaidev brings Smruti home, only to uncover that she has no recollection of her past life, shrouding her presence in mystery.

1920: Evil Returns unleashed its eerie presence on audiences in 2012. As the eagerly anticipated sequel to the inaugural film in the 1920 series, it built upon the formidable foundation laid by its predecessor, which had achieved resounding commercial success.