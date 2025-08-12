Twitter
ENTERTAINMENT

This Bollywood actress once worked with Donald Trump, refused to call him ‘boss’, now reveals...

Sushmita Sen, in an interview, revealed that she once worked with US President Donald Trump, before he was the President. She was the owner of Miss Universe franchise at that time and so worked with the President as he was associated with it.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 08:54 PM IST

Sushmita Sen is one of the successful Bollywood actresses who not only worked with big stars but also delivered many hits. She is the first Miss India Universe and won the pageant in 1994. Due to this achievement, she had a chance to work with the current US President Donald Trump. During her interview to Mid-Day amid promotions of her TV series Aarya, the actress recalled that she worked with the US President while being the franchise holder for Miss India Universe between 2010 and 2012.

Why Sushmita Sen worked with Donald Trump?

At the time, Sen was working at Renee Jewellers and had many endorsements to work on. But the actor revealed that during this time a ‘dream’ offer came her way. “The Miss Universe Organisation called me, and said, ‘Would you like to take the franchise?’ I was like, ‘What? Really? That was like a dream!’ I signed a pretty intense contract when I took on this franchise, and that was owned by Donald Trump — which didn’t make it easy or fun.”

However, she rejected the idea that he was her boss during that time. The Arya actor said, “Luckily, the only people who were my boss at that time were Paramount Communications and Madison Square Garden, because they owned Miss Universe when I was an employee of Miss Universe for a year. I was a franchise owner for Donald Trump.”

What Sushmita Sen thought of Trump?

She further shared that she used to meet him because her franchise was associated with him. However, she did not discuss anything more about her association with Donald Trump further and said, “The point is that it doesn’t matter”, showing a sharp disinterest in Trump and indicating her not so good experience with him.

Although, she did admit meeting Trump on a few occasions, but refused to speak about him in much detail. “There are some people who leave an impression, not necessarily because of their achievements or power. Just for the people that they are. He is not one of them,” she added. 

