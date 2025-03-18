When thi actor expressed his desire to move to Mumbai and pursue acting, his family was shocked.

Satish Chandra Kaushik, a beloved figure in Bollywood, passed away on March 9, 2023, leaving fans and colleagues deeply saddened. Renowned for his remarkable versatility, Kaushik made his mark in the film industry as an actor, director, producer, comedian, and screenwriter.

However, his path to success was not without its challenges. Let’s take a look at the journey he embarked on, overcoming various hurdles to become one of the most admired and cherished stars in the Indian film industry.

Early life:

Satish Kaushik was born on April 13, 1956, into a Gaur Brahmin family in Mahendragarh, Haryana. He completed his graduation from Kirori Mal College at Delhi University in 1972. Afterward, he honed his acting skills by attending the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India, where he received formal training in acting.

Mocked by relatives:

When Satish Kaushik expressed his desire to move to Mumbai and pursue acting, his family was shocked. Coming from a non-filmy background, his relatives even mocked his ambition, believing that he didn’t fit the typical 'hero' image because of his appearance.

Despite the doubts from his family, Satish’s unwavering determination to succeed in Bollywood became an inspiring story within his family. His nephew, Nishant Kaushik, who lives in Mumbai, recalled a conversation with ThePrint, where Satish once said, "If I cannot become a hero, I'll become a joker."

When his son died

Satish Kaushik married Shashi Kaushik in 1985. Sadly, the couple endured the heartbreaking loss of their son, Shanu Kaushik, who passed away at the young age of 2 in 1996. After years of longing for a child, they were blessed with a daughter, Vanshika, in 2012 through surrogacy.