Headlines

Parliament's Winter Session from December 4, to have 15 sittings in 19 days

This artiste used to sing in Gurudwara, first salary was just Rs 2500, is now Punjab's richest actor, net worth is...

Meet man with Rs 24,150 crore net worth, left job in US to lead Rs 1,25,000 crore company in India

NZ vs SL: Kane Williamson, Trent Boult playfully tease Angelo Mathews over his 'timed out' dismissal - Watch

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get the latest Cloth Drying Stand

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This artiste used to sing in Gurudwara, first salary was just Rs 2500, is now Punjab's richest actor, net worth is...

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get the latest Cloth Drying Stand

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

7 ways to protect your hair from air pollution

10 Most stunning black animals 

Four Diwali releases of Salman Khan that failed at box office

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

This artiste used to sing in Gurudwara, first salary was just Rs 2500, is now Punjab's richest actor, net worth is...

Parineeti Chopra goes for girls trip with mom, mom-in-law at Maldives, viral pics win the internet: 'Ocean’s 6 anyone'

The Village teaser: Arya, Divya Pillai fight horrifying demons in upcoming horror thriller, fans call it Tumbbad-like

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

This artiste used to sing in Gurudwara, first salary was just Rs 2500, is now Punjab's richest actor, net worth is...

Punjab's richest actor used to sing in Gurudwara, his first salary was just Rs 2500.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 06:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

From Gippy Grewal to Ammy Virk, a number of actors in the Punjabi film industry started their careers as singers and gradually changed their path to becoming an actor. These actors are now one of the most bankable stars who are also ruling the box office. The richest Punjabi actor was also a singer who started singing at a very young age in Gurudwaras. 

The Punjabi artiste got only Rs 2500 for his first show and now earns over Rs 4 crores per movie. He recently became the first-ever Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella. He is none other than Diljit Dosanjh

Born as Daljit Dosanjh, on January 6, 1984, the singer and actor changed his name when he released his first album. His father is a former employee of Punjab Roadways and his mother, Sukhwinder Kaur, is a homemaker. The singer and actor completed his education in Ludhiana, Punjab, and while still in school, he started his career by singing Gurbanis in local Gurudwaras. 

Dilijit released his first album Ishq Da Uda Ada in 2004 with Finetone Cassettes. However,  His fame soared with the release of his third album, Smile, produced by Sukhpal Sukh, which included the tracks Nachh Diyan Alran Kuwariyan and Paggan Pochviyan Wale. After gaining fame with a number of his singles and albums, in 2011, the singer made an entry into the Punjabi film industry. 

The singer once revealed in an interview that he got only Rs 2500 as his first pay and said, “Even after my first album was released, I didn’t know how I would make money out of it. It was only when this one guy came up to me and asked me to do a show in return for about Rs 2,500. I understood the process.” 

When the actor made his acting debut in the Punjabi industry, his first film failed to perform at the box office but the song from the movie Lak 28 Kudi Da was a major hit and is still much-loved by the audience. Later, in 2012, Diljit starred in a romantic comedy film titled Jatt & Juliet which also starred Neeru Bajwa and the film turned out to be one of the biggest hits in the Punjabi film industry. He then never looked back and gave a number of hits like Sardaar Ji, Punjab 1984, Shada, and more.  

After making his mark in the Punjabi music and film industry, the singer and actor then forayed into Bollywood cinema. In 2016, the singer and actor starred in Udta Punjab and then gave a number of successful movie like Good Newwz, Soorma, and more. He is now a well-known name in the entertainment industry and is also one of the most bankable actors. 

He reportedly charges over Rs 4 crore per film and according to Lifestyle Asia, Diljit Dosanjh has a whopping net worth of Rs 172 crore. He reportedly charges INR 50 lakhs for live stage show performances. He is also the face of numerous brands including Coca-Cola, Flipkart, Star Sports Pro Kabbadi, etc. Dosanjh charges an estimated Rs 1.5 crores per brand endorsement. Some other richest Punjabi actors are Arminder Gill who reportedly has a net worth of Rs 163 crore, and Gippy Grewal who has a reportedly net worth of Rs 147 crore among others. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Diljit Dosanjh will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s movie Chamkila. The biographical film is based on the life on the life of two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. In the film, the actor removes his turban for the first time. While fans are excited about the movie, a section of society is also unhappy with this move of the actor. The film is scheduled to release in 2024. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet MBA grad, was an actress, is daughter-in-law of a billionaire, wedding was attended by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

'Extremely painful': The Lady Killer director Ajay Bahl confirms Arjun Kapoor's movie was released incomplete

Meet BITS Pilani, IIM alumnus who leads Ratan Tata's Rs 5,025 crore company, he's a passionate marketer, author

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan qualifies for Champions Trophy for first time, set to play in 2025

MS Dhoni adds new customised Jawa chopper to his collection ahead of Diwali, check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE