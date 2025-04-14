Anime is the word associated with Japan. The world’s first anime originated in the country in early 1900s, with the first being as early as 1910s. Over a century old entertainment industry, Anime is highly popular, and its global popularity has earned it a valuation of over USD 20 billion every year. Its influence has taken over every area like fashion, music, films inspiring shows, films and other content worldwide. Hollywood, the world’s biggest entertainment industry, has also not been able to beat the popularity of Anime. It has influenced Western culture as well.

THIS anime franchise is world’s highest-grossing, three times of Marvel, its earning is Rs...., not One Piece, Demon Slayer

World's biggest anime franchise

Many anime series and films have been popular years after their origination like One Piece, Solo Leveling, and Demon Slayer. Their ratings and viewership still come at the top, however, the series that has beat even their popularity regarding viewership and revenues is Pokémon. It has been 29 years, and the Japanese franchise has earned a whopping USD 100 billion (Rs 8,350,000,000,000) globally in all formats, becoming the highest grossing anime franchise in the world. The revenue breakup is as follows:

-It earns the most, USD 92 billion from retail sales of games and merchandise

-Its video games format gives it USD 6 billion

-It earns more than USD 1.2 billion from the tickets of anime movies and home video purchase

The revenue of Pokémon franchise is thrice that of Hollywood’s biggest movie franchise, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Being the world's biggest movie franchise, MCU’s revenue is USD 33 billion in theatre and home entertainment gross.

Pokémon beats top 10 anime franchise

Pokémon tops the list of highest grossing anime franchises in the world where none of them comes close to its earnings. Just after it comes Anpanman with the revenue of USD 38 billion. Dragonball Z comes next with USD 10 billion. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and Gundam gross between USD 7-10 billion. The more recent ones like have earnings as low as under USD 1 billion each.

Pokémon's origins

Satoshi Tajiri founded the anime franchise in 1996 first as role-playing games after which the Japanese media franchise took many forms like manga series, trading card games, and finally the series and films. It became a global sensation just two years after its launch and its main characters, Ash Ketchum and his Pokémon Pikachu have become global art icons. Its craze was such that it was dubbed as Pokemania in the early 2000s.