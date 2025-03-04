The film, produced by Ratan Tata, was inspired by the 1996 American movie Fear.

The 2004 film Aetbaar, directed by Vikram Bhatt, stars Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham, Bipasha Basu, and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

The film, produced by Ratan Tata, is inspired by the 1996 American movie Fear. Vikram Bhatt had previously directed Inteha, which had released just three months earlier. Additionally, Indiagames released a mobile video game based on the film, allowing fans to engage with the story in a new way.

Ratan Tata, known for his role as an industrialist, also had a passion for movies. In 2004, at the age of 86, he co-produced a Bollywood film, Aetbaar. This romantic psychological thriller, directed by Vikram Bhatt, starred Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham, and Bipasha Basu.

Tata co-produced the film with Jatin Kumar under the banner of Tata BSS. Inspired by the 1996 Hollywood movie Fear, Aetbaar explored themes of obsession and complex familial relationships, diving deep into the darker aspects of romantic fixation.

Despite having a promising star cast and considerable buzz leading up to its release, Aetbaar struggled at the box office, grossing only Rs 7.96 crore against a production budget of Rs 9.50 crore. Unfortunately, the film did not perform as expected commercially and remains the only film ever produced by Ratan Tata.

Aetbaar also failed to impress critics, with many pointing out the film's cliched dialogues and overused themes as key drawbacks. Despite its promising elements, the movie struggled to make a significant impact.

The news of Ratan Tata's death has left a massive void in the world of business. Political leaders, the business community, and numerous personalities from around the world expressed their heartfelt condolences, mourning the loss of a visionary figure.

Ratan Tata will be given a state funeral by the Maharashtra government in recognition of his immense contributions. As a Parsi, his last rites will be conducted in accordance with the traditional rituals followed by the community.