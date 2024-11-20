This Indian film broke several box office records and earned more than its budget in just 24 hours.

A multi-starrer film either turns out to be a blockbuster like Baahubali or fails miserably at the box office like Thugs of Hindostan and Adipurush. One such film, which had three superstars, became an all-time blockbuster and recovered the budget in just 24 hours.

The film we are talking about wooed the audience with its action scenes and turned out to be an industry hit in no time. It made the lead hero a pan-India star and made way for a blockbuster franchise. It is Yash's KGF Chapter 2.

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his Hombale Films banner. KGF Chapter 2 serves as the direct sequel to KGF: Chapter 1 (2018), as well as the second installment in the KGF franchise. The film stars three superstars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon along with Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Achyuth Kumar, Rao Ramesh, Vasishta N. Simha, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Archana Jois, Saran Shakti, Easwari Rao, John Kokken, T. S. Nagabharana and Malavika Avinash in key roles.

Made in Rs 100 crore, the film opened to a blockbuster response and earned Rs 116 crore at the Indian box office and Rs 159 crore worldwide on the opening day, hence earning more than its budget in just 24 hours. Not only this, it was immensely loved by the audience and earned Rs 1200 crore at the box office becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever. It is the highest-grossing film from the Kannada film industry. No other Kannada film has even earned one-fourth of its total box office gross.

The film starred Sanjay Dutt as the main villain against Yash and the actor won hearts with his Kannada debut. Since then has been giving hits in the South as a powerful villain. It also features Raveena Tandon as an ambitious politician. Now, the makers are planning a third part in the franchise looking at the success of the first two parts.

