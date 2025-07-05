This actress, who played Vijay Sethupathi's mother, was beaten, brutally killed by her son at...; she was...

When son Namakodi asked his mother for money to buy alcohol. When Kasammal refused, the argument turned into a violent fight.

In a heartbreaking incident, veteran Tamil actress Kasammal was allegedly killed by her son earlier this year. She was best known for playing Vijay Sethupathi’s mother in the National Award-winning film Kadaisi Vivasayi.

The incident took place at Kasammal’s home in Anaiyur, near Madurai. Her son, P. Namakodi, was arrested by the police for her murder.

Fight Over Money for Alcohol Turned Violent

According to reports, Namakodi asked his mother for money to buy alcohol. When Kasammal refused, the argument turned into a violent fight. In a fit of rage, Namakodi allegedly hit his mother with a wooden log, causing fatal injuries.

Reports suggest that Namakodi had been living with Kasammal for the last 15 years after separating from his wife. Their relationship was often tense, especially due to his drinking habits. Fights between them were reportedly frequent.

Police Action and Arrest

After the attack, Usilampatti Taluk police arrived at the scene. Kasammal’s body was sent for a post-mortem. The wooden log used in the attack was seized, and Namakodi was arrested following initial questioning. He is one of four children of Kasammal and her late husband, Balasami.

Kasammal’s Work in Cinema

Kasammal gained recognition for her role in the 2022 film Kadaisi Vivasayi, directed by M. Manikandan. The movie also starred Nallandi, Vijay Sethupathi, and Yogi Babu, and received critical acclaim.