This actress worked with superstars, was sexually assaulted; director 'groomed her as sex slave', raped her, then...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

‘Body dismembered, pureed in blender’: Former model gets brutally murdered by her husband after..

IPL 2025: Is Rohit Sharma’s future with Mumbai Indians uncertain? Former MI star makes big revelation

Venom The Last Dance trailer: Tom Hardy channels Tom Cruise, battles boss symbiote Knull, fans say 'it will be a blast'

Meet man who once lost Rs 1.27 lakh crore in a day, today owns giant e-commerce business worth crores, he is…

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom share steamy kiss at MTV Video Music Awards 2024; video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IPL 2025: Is Rohit Sharma’s future with Mumbai Indians uncertain? Former MI star makes big revelation

IPL 2025: Is Rohit Sharma’s future with Mumbai Indians uncertain? Former MI star makes big revelation

‘Body dismembered, pureed in blender’: Former model gets brutally murdered by her husband after..

‘Body dismembered, pureed in blender’: Former model gets brutally murdered by her husband after..

Venom The Last Dance trailer: Tom Hardy channels Tom Cruise, battles boss symbiote Knull, fans say 'it will be a blast'

Venom The Last Dance trailer: Tom Hardy channels Tom Cruise, battles boss symbiote Knull, fans say 'it will be a blast'

8 animals that look like wolves

8 animals that look like wolves

8 health benefits of eating black rice

8 health benefits of eating black rice

5 warning signs of liver damage while you sleep

5 warning signs of liver damage while you sleep

बाइक से ट्रेन के इंजन को खींचने की कोशिश कर रहा था शख्स, Video हुआ Viral

बाइक से ट्रेन के इंजन को खींचने की कोशिश कर रहा था शख्स, Video हुआ Viral

China में हुई अंडरवियर की बारिश, Social Media पर लगने लगे जमकर ठहाके, देखें Video

China में हुई अंडरवियर की बारिश, Social Media पर लगने लगे जमकर ठहाके, देखें Video

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom share steamy kiss at MTV Video Music Awards 2024; video goes viral

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom share steamy kiss at MTV Video Music Awards 2024; video goes viral

Venom The Last Dance trailer: Tom Hardy channels Tom Cruise, battles boss symbiote Knull, fans say 'it will be a blast'

Venom The Last Dance trailer: Tom Hardy channels Tom Cruise, battles boss symbiote Knull, fans say 'it will be a blast'

This actress worked with superstars, was sexually assaulted; director 'groomed her as sex slave', raped her, then...

This actress worked with superstars, was sexually assaulted; director 'groomed her as sex slave', raped her, then...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

This actress worked with superstars, was sexually assaulted; director 'groomed her as sex slave', raped her, then...

Malayalam actress Sowmya has accused a Tamil director of raping her when she was 18. She shared that the filmmaker "groomed her as a sex slave."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 07:34 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

This actress worked with superstars, was sexually assaulted; director 'groomed her as sex slave', raped her, then...
Sowmya accuses Tamil director of sexual assault
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Malayalam film industry is rocked by sexual assault allegations against prominent actors and filmmakers as more and more women are sharing their harrowing experiences of sexual abuse in the wake of the release of the Justice Hema Committee report. Sowmya is also one of these brave women, who came forward and opened up on how she was 'groomed as a sex slave' and raped by a Tamil director when she was just 18 years old.

Sowmya has worked with three films in Malayalam film industry in the 1990s. These include Neelakurukkan (1992), Advaitham (1992), and Poochakkaru Mani Kettum (1994). In these movies, she worked with superstars including Mohanlal, Revathy, Mukesh, and Jayaram.

In a recent interview with NDTV, Sowmya revealed in detail how she was mentally, physically, and sexually assaulted by a Tamil director. Sharing how she met the filmmaker, the actress said, "I was 18 and in my first year of college... I came from a very sheltered background and my parents knew nothing about movies. This opportunity (to act in a Tamil film) came through my college theatre contact. As a child I was enamoured by the actor Revathy, who lived near my house at that time...I was in a fantasy world. So I went for a screen test with this couple. I was a child, I didn't know much."

Sowmya added that the director had arm-twisted her family to let her act in his film, saying he had spent huge sum on her screen test. "I wasn't comfortable with the man. I said this at my first meeting. During the first outdoor shoots he didn't speak to me. The agreement was that his wife would be the director but that was on paper, in reality he was directing the whole movie", she added.

Continuing how the filmmaker "groomed her as a sex slave", the actress shared, "One fine day, when his wife wasn't around, this man, while calling me his daughter, kissed me. I completely froze. I was so desperate to tell my friends but couldn't. I was ashamed, thinking I had done something wrong and that I was obligated to be nice to this man."

"So I continued going for practice, for dance rehearsals. Every day I went back and gradually, step by step, this man completely used my body to his advantage. At some point he forced himself on me so he raped me. This went on for close to a year while I was in college. It took 30 years for me to heal and recover from this sense of 'shame'. I encourage survivors to report all such abuse", Sowmya concluded. 

READ | Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Haryana Assembly Elections: AAP announces 4th list of 21 candidates; check full names here

Haryana Assembly Elections: AAP announces 4th list of 21 candidates; check full names here

Sarfaraz Khan likely to be replaced by star batter in 1st Test vs Bangladesh due to…

Sarfaraz Khan likely to be replaced by star batter in 1st Test vs Bangladesh due to…

Not Vicky Kaushal, this star was Karan Johar’s first choice for Lust Stories, he rejected because…

Not Vicky Kaushal, this star was Karan Johar’s first choice for Lust Stories, he rejected because…

Jeff Bezos' fiancee Lauren Sanchez reveals surprising morning rule, says, 'Just us...'

Jeff Bezos' fiancee Lauren Sanchez reveals surprising morning rule, says, 'Just us...'

ICC Test Rankings: Rohit Sharma returns to top 5 ahead of Bangladesh series, Babar Azam moves to....

ICC Test Rankings: Rohit Sharma returns to top 5 ahead of Bangladesh series, Babar Azam moves to....

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar dad; not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, Alia

India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar dad; not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, Alia

Meet India's most unsuccessful actor, has 180 flops, no hit since 1998, still a superstar; not Govinda, Akshay, Salman

Meet India's most unsuccessful actor, has 180 flops, no hit since 1998, still a superstar; not Govinda, Akshay, Salman

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement