Meet India's richest star kid, richer than even Salman-Aamir, owns Rs 7300 crore company; not Ranbir, Prabhas, Alia, NTR

This actress began work at 9, had no money, father worked at petrol pump despite being doctor, now she rules box office

Zomato food orders to now cost more, platform hikes fee by 25% to…

Israel war cabinet discusses efforts to free hostages held in Gaza

This actress began work at 9, had no money, father worked at petrol pump despite being doctor, now she rules box office

This actress had to begin working at 9 to support her family, saw arents do odd jobs despite having better qualifications. Today, she rules the box office

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 22, 2024, 07:45 AM IST

Neeru Bajwa (Image: Instagram)
Neeru Bajwa is among the most successful and highest paid actresses in the history of Punjabi cinema. The actress began her film career in Hindi cinema, then worked on television, before finding her niche with Punjabi films. But her journey to her first film role was tough with her family and her all doing odd jobs to support herself.

Neeru Bajwa’s early life

Neeru was born in Canada to immigrants from Punjab. Her father had been a doctor back in India but was not licensed to work overseas. Hence, he had to do other odd jobs to support his family upon moving to Canada. In a recent interaction with Lallantop, the actress revealed that her father worked at a gas station despite being a doctor, while her mother was in the housekeeping department of a hotel. Neeru herself began earning at the age of 9 delivering newspapers. The actress dropped out of school soon to focus on her acting career.

Neeru Bajwa’s acting career and struggles

In 1996, Neeru was launched by Dev Anand in his film Main Solah Baras Ki. The actress was just 16 at the time. But she had to wait years for her next role, which came on television in 2003. Neeru did a bunch of TV shows, most notably Astitva and Guns & Roses, before making her debut in Punjabi cinema. But even here, success initially eluded her.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neeru Bajwa (@neerubajwa)

How Neeru Bajwa broke box office records

It was the 2013 film Jatt & Juliet, also starring Diljit Dosanjh, which established Neeru as a star. The film broke box office opening day records in the Punjabi industry. Neeru followed it up with hits like Sardaar Ji, Laung Laachi, and Shadaa over the years. At 42, the actress still remains one of the top heroines of Punjabi film industry. She was most recently seen in Shayar opposite Satinder Sartaaj.

