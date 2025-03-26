Today, we’ll be discussing a tragic event involving an actress who was kidnapped and murdered in a horrifying case.

It's advised to avoid talking about your family and money in public. You can’t always trust the intentions of others. Talking too much about personal matters can invite unwanted attention or even create risks.

Keeping certain information private is a smart way to safeguard yourself and your family. Today, we’ll be discussing a tragic event involving an actress who was kidnapped and murdered in a horrifying case.

Meenakshi Thapar, born on October 4, 1984, in Dehradun, was an actress who started her career in 2011 with the horror movie 404. She was known for her role in Hindi films, but sadly, her life was cut short on April 19, 2012.

In April 2012, Meenakshi Thapar was working on the film Heroine when she was kidnapped by Amit Jaiswal, a minor actor, and his girlfriend, Preeti Surin. They had overheard her talking about her family’s wealth and asked for ₹1.5 million as ransom. They also threatened her mother, saying that if the money wasn't paid, Meenakshi would be forced into pornography.

They strangled the actress, beheaded her in a hotel in Gorakhpur and left her torso in a water tank. They threw her head out of a bus on the way to Mumbai. The police tracked down the criminals after discovering the SIM card from Meenakshi's phone. During interrogation, they confessed to the crime and shared the details of what had occurred.

On May 9, 2018, Amit Jaiswal and Preeti Surin were found guilty of kidnapping and murdering Meenakshi Thapar in 2012 by a sessions court in South Mumbai. The court, led by Additional Sessions Judge S. G. Shette, sentenced them to life imprisonment after they were convicted of both murder and kidnapping for money.

Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam called the case "the rarest of rare cases" during the sentencing hearing, urging the court to impose the death penalty on both criminals due to the extreme nature of their actions.

This tragic event highlighted the serious dangers that young actors can face within the film industry.