Bollywood has seen several debutants who appeared in a few movies and became sensations. Some left the showbiz for marriage; however, few of them had a tragic ending. The actress we are talking about became the talk of the town with her debut film. She starred alongside a Bollywood megastar, but soon faced a heartbreaking turn in her career. After completing half of a movie, she was kicked out of the set. She was badly treated by filmmakers, and hence she moved to London. In her brief career span, she worked in three films, sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, among others. She is none other than Jiah Khan.



Jiah Khan's early life

Born in New York City, Jiah was a British-Indian actress and educated in London. She moved to Mumbai with aspirations to pursue a career in acting. She made her debut in the 2007 Ram Gopal Verma film Nishabd alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She also starred in Aamir Khan’s blockbuster Ghajini (2008), playing a modern and independent woman. After a two-year hiatus, she made an appearance in the romantic comedy Housefull (2010), the highest-grossing Bollywood film starring Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and Riteish Deshmukh in prominent roles.



Jiah was supposed to star in Shahid Kapoor’s Chance Pe Dance; she also completed half of the shoot. But the filmmakers unexpectedly replaced her with Genelia D’Souza. Director Ken Ghosh justified his decision, claiming that Jiah wasn’t performing her role as expected. After the release of Chance Pe Dance, the actress alleged that she was asked to leave the film. She called out the director’s questionable behaviour and poor treatment. “A film is like a marriage. When it breaks, it feels terrible. But I had decided not to speak ill of anyone. It wasn’t like I didn’t know what was being said about me, but I decided not to stoop so low,” she was quoted as saying.



Jiah's tragic death

Besides her film career, Jiah Khan had a troubled childhood, as her father left her mother when she was just two years old. Further, she was allegedly in a relationship with Aditya Pancholi’s son, Sooraj Pancholi. In a tragic turn, she reportedly died after hanging herself on 3 June 2013 at her residence in Mumbai. In her final letter, she detailed her ordeal in a relationship with Sooraj. Her mother accused the star kid of daughter’s ‘murder’, but he was later cleared of all charges due to a lack of evidence. Jiah ’s untimely and unfortunate demise remains one of the most tragic in Bollywood.